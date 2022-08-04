RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report – LEAGUE CITY, Texas — NAI Partners arranged the sale of Two Harbour Square, a 26,970 SF medical office plaza at 3033 Marina Bay Drive in League City. NAI Partners’ Cary Latham, Wyatt Huff and Jason Gaines represented the seller, LH Harbour Square, LLC., and also procured the buyer, CREATIVE, a Miami -based real estate investment firm.

3 DAYS AGO