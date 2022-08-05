ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards

NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards are looking to build off an 8-4 District Title and playoff win season. Jon Ward is excited to see what the Leopards can do. New Home is experiencing growth as more are more are making their new home in New Home.
