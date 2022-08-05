Read on www.nbcnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Related
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead
"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
Driver in L.A.-area crash that killed 5, including pregnant woman, charged with 6 counts of murder
A driver has been charged with six counts of murder in a fiery crash that killed five people last week near Los Angeles. A pregnant woman was killed, and her fetus did not survive. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, of Houston, is also charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter with...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed this morning on the Gardena (91) Freeway in Compton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Los Angeles Crash After Speeding Car Runs Red Light
The multi-vehicle crash, which killed an infant, a pregnant woman and her unborn child, occurred near a gas station in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.
Anne Heche has fallen into a coma and is in 'extremely critical condition' after a fiery crash
After being involved in a fiery car accident on Friday, Anne Heche’s condition has been described as “extreme” by members of her team. An update from a spokesperson about the 53-year-old actor clarified, “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon
One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
850wftl.com
Nurse kills six in deadly LA car crash
(Los Angeles, CA) — 37-year-old nurse, Nicole Lorraine Linton, is facing multiple vehicular manslaughter charges after a fatal accident Thursday that took the lives of 6, including an unborn baby. Police say the traveling nurse from Texas may have been drunk and upset after having a fight with her...
Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large
A woman died after being stabbed in Canoga Park. Police were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking attempt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
theavtimes.com
Motorists involved in double-fatal head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. They were 24-year-old Christopher Pool and 45-year-old Ararat Nazarian, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The double-fatal collision occurred around...
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. Downey Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. where they found the victim unresponsive sitting in his Dodger Charger.The Downey Police Department said shots were fired around 3:25 p.m.The shooting took place in the12704 block of Lakewood Boulevard. inside the Downey Landing where there are stores and eateries.The suspect is still outstanding and there is no description. "What I have to say is that the loss of any life is tragic. The loss of this life...
Five dead, 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — At least five people were killed and eight injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the metro area Thursday, authorities said. A pregnant woman was among the three adult victims, and her fetus did not survive, California Highway Patrol said. A 3-year-old was also killed,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in lake at SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Authorities have finally released the identity of a man found dead in the lake at SoFi Stadium July 6. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was identified after it took authorities a month to locate his next of kin. His cause of death was not identified as a drowning. It...
NBC News
429K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0