centraloregondaily.com
▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch
Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon schools see staffing relief ahead of 1st post-pandemic year
For the past two and a half years, Central Oregon school districts have faced staffing challenges amid COVID-19 mandates and teacher burnout, among other reasons. This school year, things are finally looking up. “We are sitting in a really, really good position. We’ll be able to start the school year...
KTVZ
23 lb. turkey sparks bidding war at the Deschutes County Fair; sold for $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a lb. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Open house for trail to connect parks in Northeast Bend
A picture perfect Saturday for a walk or bike ride. Perfect timing for the Bend Park and Recreation District to hold a trail side open house. The info session for the North Unit Canal Trail Project was held at Pine Nursery Park in Northeast Bend. The district is working to...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jefferson County awards $750,000 to expand industrial space
Jefferson County has awarded $750,000 for projects expanding industrial space across the county. Three different projects will each get $250,000. They include the construction of a manufacturing industrial building, a new truck wash and business center and the expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex. “No buildings have been built...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne
A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Relay 2022 enjoys clear skies before moving to June
They came, they ran, and they rode around in van. Hundreds of runners took part in the 15th outing of the Cascade Lakes Relay Friday and Saturday. Teams started at Diamond Lake and weaved their way to Bend. The annual event takes runners through some Central Oregon’s most beautiful scenery....
Old fashioned wheat threshing returns
Jefferson County Historical Society hosts Sixth Annual Threshing Bee Aug. 20 Get a taste of homestead-era Jefferson County on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its Sixth Annual Threshing Bee at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The threshing bee will feature harvest demonstrations, the cutting and binding of heritage wheat using horse-drawn equipment. The threshing will take place directly after wheat cutting and binding. The event will start at 8 a.m. on the 20th. It is free to attend. The wheat field is located west of the Pioneer Homestead complex at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Threshing will be on the east side of the fence of the Pioneer Homestead Complex. The event is in conjunction with the Central Oregon #248 Early Day Gas Engine and Equipment Regional Meet. There will be many early day gas engines and equipment on display. {loadposition sub-article-01}
cascadebusnews.com
Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company & Hennebery Eddy Architects Selected for City of Bend Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus
(Members of the Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus design and construction team visit the site of the future municipal infrastructure headquarters on the north side of Bend. The design-build project will preserve the natural landscape through the protection of existing topography, trees and rock outcroppings where feasible and feature sustainable and energy efficient design and construction | Photo courtesy of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company)
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorcycle rider rescued after crash near Pine Mountain
A motorcycle rider got a broken leg and had to be rescued after a crash on Sunday morning south of Pine Mountain. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said dispatch received a 911 call about an injured motorcycle rider at around 10:40 a.m. Thirteen Search and Rescue volunteers and two...
centraloregondaily.com
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It’s going to be a destination’: Black Butte Ranch building brand new lodge
Picture yourself standing on a deck with a cold drink of your choice, looking out over the Cascades. While there are a number of places to do that around here, that image will soon also be a reality at one of Central Oregon’s largest resorts. Black Butte Ranch, located...
bendsource.com
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Friday Morning Wildfire Update
BEND, OR -- All evacuation levels for the Fly Creek Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, have been lifted. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 95% contained at 274 acres. Due to firefighter's progress, management will be downgraded Friday morning, with no more official updates. The Green Butte Fire, about...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I’m shocked’: Bendites react to $20,000 Sunglass Hut robbery
Three people robbed a Sunglass Hut in the Old Mill District on Sunday morning, Bend Police said, getting away with multiple pairs of high-end sunglasses. And it appears that someone matching their description may have been involved in a theft at mall in Springfield hours later. Bend Police were sent...
