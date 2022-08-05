Jefferson County Historical Society hosts Sixth Annual Threshing Bee Aug. 20 Get a taste of homestead-era Jefferson County on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its Sixth Annual Threshing Bee at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The threshing bee will feature harvest demonstrations, the cutting and binding of heritage wheat using horse-drawn equipment. The threshing will take place directly after wheat cutting and binding. The event will start at 8 a.m. on the 20th. It is free to attend. The wheat field is located west of the Pioneer Homestead complex at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Threshing will be on the east side of the fence of the Pioneer Homestead Complex. The event is in conjunction with the Central Oregon #248 Early Day Gas Engine and Equipment Regional Meet. There will be many early day gas engines and equipment on display. {loadposition sub-article-01}

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO