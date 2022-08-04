Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics

Read on www.wifr.com
WIFR
Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP lodge officially endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor Monday. Bailey said it was an honor to receive the endorsement with three months left before the General Election. Both organizations also announced their backing of Tom DeVore for Attorney General.
WIFR
Permanent mail-in voting begins August 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the U.S. Census, over 69% of voters used non-traditional voting methods in the 2020 election-nearly a third more than in 2016. As a result, Illinois’ governing body is making voting easier for citizens going forward. The Illinois Senate passed Bill 825 in early...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soft sleepers were, in all likelihood, woken up several times during the wee hours of Sunday morning, as a complex of slow-moving, tropical thunderstorms dropped through the Stateline. When all was said and done, many Stateline communities saw in excess of two inches of rainfall, while...
WIFR
1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said. Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S....
WIFR
Periods of showers, storms through Monday with heavy rain for some
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday made it to 94° for a high temperature in Rockford but it didn’t even feel like that for most of the day. With dew points in the upper 70s and lower 80s (yikes) for some, it felt like it was 105° to 110° or higher. We’ll keep the humidity around Sunday but we’ll be adding heavy rain at times to the mix before our next cold front brings a refreshing change for next week.
