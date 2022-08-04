Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday made it to 94° for a high temperature in Rockford but it didn’t even feel like that for most of the day. With dew points in the upper 70s and lower 80s (yikes) for some, it felt like it was 105° to 110° or higher. We’ll keep the humidity around Sunday but we’ll be adding heavy rain at times to the mix before our next cold front brings a refreshing change for next week.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO