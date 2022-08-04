ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3

By McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3
ksl.com
 2 days ago
Read on www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another. Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Denver, CO
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Rockies place RHP Chad Kuhl on IL with hip flexor strain

The Colorado Rockies placed right-handed starting pitcher Chad Kuhl on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right hip flexor strain. The move was retroactive to Thursday. Kuhl struggled in his last start, giving up nine runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings Wednesday in a 9-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Recap: Dodgers Celebrate Vin Scully, Blow Out Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers players gathered around the mound to celebrate Vin Scully in a pregame ceremony on Friday night, and then made it a long night for Sean Manaea in an 8-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games and now are...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

Tatis sees first game action of '22 in rehab stint

Here’s a sight for sore eyes: At long last, Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing baseball again. The Padres’ superstar shortstop began his rehab stint with Double-A San Antonio on Saturday night -- his first game action in more than 10 months. And, after all that waiting, Tatis had to wait another hour or two for his first chance to swing the bat.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy