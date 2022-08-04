McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3

Read on www.ksl.com
Related
Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Realmuto is the Best Catcher in Baseball Again
The Philadelphia Phillies catcher has re-established himself as the best backstop in the game.
Colorado Rockies claim pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers
The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers acquired Lamet in a
FOX Sports
Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another. Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Rockies place RHP Chad Kuhl on IL with hip flexor strain
The Colorado Rockies placed right-handed starting pitcher Chad Kuhl on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right hip flexor strain. The move was retroactive to Thursday. Kuhl struggled in his last start, giving up nine runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings Wednesday in a 9-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
Recap: Dodgers Celebrate Vin Scully, Blow Out Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers players gathered around the mound to celebrate Vin Scully in a pregame ceremony on Friday night, and then made it a long night for Sean Manaea in an 8-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games and now are...
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner
Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB
Tatis sees first game action of '22 in rehab stint
Here’s a sight for sore eyes: At long last, Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing baseball again. The Padres’ superstar shortstop began his rehab stint with Double-A San Antonio on Saturday night -- his first game action in more than 10 months. And, after all that waiting, Tatis had to wait another hour or two for his first chance to swing the bat.
Comments / 0