Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts & Trea Turner Confused By Giants’ Jarlin García
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their road trip with a 5-3 win that completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers a decided lead with a go-ahead three-run homer off Giants starter Jakob Junis. It was Betts’ team-leading 25th home run of the season.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo
Hanser Alberto is confident that the Dodgers can fix the newly acquired Joey Gallo.
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated
The Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with lower back pain one day after he left his start against the San Francisco Giants due to his injury. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has previously missed time this season due to back spasms.Kershaw exited the game after going out to warm up for the bottom of the fifth inning. After two throws, Kershaw made it clear to the team and its training staff that he was in pain and could not continue. At age 34, Kershaw has looked like his vintage self several times this season, flirting...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith & Max Muncy Homer, Mookie Betts Dances Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were expected to play a competitive series in their first matchup after the trade deadline, but the results so far have remained lopsided in favor of the team in first place of the National League West. Will Smith gave the Dodgers an...
Clayton Kershaw Exits Recent Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Citing Lower Back Pain
Thirty-four-year-old baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, before the fifth inning. He appeared to have mouthed, "It's my back," as he walked off the mound. Clayton has a history of back problems. What happened? What's next for Clayton? When will he return? Here's what you should know.
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Provides Rough Timeline for Clayton Kershaw's Return
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an updated timeline for when he expects Clayton Kershaw to return from his back injury.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets spinal injection amid troubling back injury
Clayton Kershaw is currently dealing with a bothersome back injury, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing their best to treat the 34-year-old and get him back to the field as soon as possible. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw received an epidural injection in his back to address...
