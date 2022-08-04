ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago
NBC Sports

What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

The Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with lower back pain one day after he left his start against the San Francisco Giants due to his injury. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has previously missed time this season due to back spasms.Kershaw exited the game after going out to warm up for the bottom of the fifth inning. After two throws, Kershaw made it clear to the team and its training staff that he was in pain and could not continue.  At age 34, Kershaw has looked like his vintage self several times this season, flirting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Clayton Kershaw Exits Recent Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Citing Lower Back Pain

Thirty-four-year-old baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, before the fifth inning. He appeared to have mouthed, "It's my back," as he walked off the mound. Clayton has a history of back problems. What happened? What's next for Clayton? When will he return? Here's what you should know.
LOS ANGELES, CA

