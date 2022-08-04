Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

The Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with lower back pain one day after he left his start against the San Francisco Giants due to his injury. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has previously missed time this season due to back spasms.Kershaw exited the game after going out to warm up for the bottom of the fifth inning. After two throws, Kershaw made it clear to the team and its training staff that he was in pain and could not continue. At age 34, Kershaw has looked like his vintage self several times this season, flirting...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO