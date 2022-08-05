Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

Read on www.mtpr.org
Inside Nova
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
Campers, RVs parked on Bozeman streets required to move for street cleaning
The City of Bozeman delivered notices to those who are parked on city property as they prepare for street cleaning operations.
KULR8
Gallatin CSO Search and Rescue teams help hiker who was injured on a steep game trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Teams from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section responded to help a hiker who had severely injured their ankle Saturday. The hiker had reportedly got the injury on a steep game trail and was a part of a group of five hiking near mile marker 41 on Highway 191.
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
Matt Staff Fire continues to burn, sparks memories of past fires
Friday estimates show the Matt Staff Fire has burned around 1,500 acres, about 400 fewer than initial estimates on Thursday night.
Thieves Return Stolen Montana Property After Twenty Years With an Epic Apology
Two mischievous middle aged men finally mustered up the courage to right a wrong they committed over twenty years ago with a hilarious apology. We were all young once making some less than smart decisions. I look back and I want to laugh and cry. I'm just lucky I made it out alive or not in prison. I do have some regrets, however. I've definitely had a few drinks and in my "less than sober" state, have shared in vandalism. (Here is where I apologize to the hotel in Bozeman for smashing their landscaping lights on Y2K because I was hammered and I thought the world was ending).
NBCMontana
Bozeman police find python on the loose
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, police officers responded to a python on the loose. The call came in on Sunday night -- officers learned the owner lost his snake a few days earlier. Bozeman police searched and eventually found the python and returned the snake to its home.
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
yourbigsky.com
What to know for wildfire evacuations
The Montana Red Cross announced Monday an evacuation center opened in Helena due to a nearby grassfire burning east of the city. The center is located at 2210 Dodge Avenue at the First Assembly of God in Helena. The Elmo fire on the Flathead Agency has burned over 20,000 acres of land and forced evacuations for people living on the north and east sides of Highway 352.
Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest
Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eastidahonews.com
Biologists set to begin grizzly bear captures for research purposes in Yellowstone National Park
BOZEMAN, Montana – As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
explorebigsky.com
Under financial pressure, Bozeman Health lays off dozens of employees
BOZEMAN – Bozeman Health last week laid off nearly 30 leadership staff due to financial pressures on the healthcare industry. According to its CEO, this was an unprecedented decision for the largest private employer in Gallatin County. In an internal Aug. 2 email sent by Bozeman Health CEO John...
explorebigsky.com
Gallatin County confronts another hurdle for mental health crisis care
Local advocates continue to spar with county officials, Bozeman Health. Gallatin County officials, community advocates and medical providers have arrived at another crossroads in their efforts to overhaul local mental health services: figuring out where the first-stop destination should be for people experiencing an emergency mental health or substance use crisis.
montanarightnow.com
For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison
A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
buttesports.com
Tierney, Stajcar homers lead Miners past Alaska
VERNAL, Utah — Make it 12 in a row for the Butte Miners. The Class A state American Legion baseball champions outslugged the Alaska state champs 13-11 Saturday night in the second round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore) Butte (42-9) pounded 15...
HRDC, Chamber and City looking to address urban camping
Residents have run out of resources and that has led some to live out on the street, which has caused a new problem - urban camping.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
