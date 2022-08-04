NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down

Read on y95country.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Whitaker, or 28 miles north of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
capcity.news
Cheyenne temps reach record high; thunderstorms expected later today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service of Cheyenne warns of excessive heat after Cheyenne broke a heat record today, Aug. 5. According to a tweet posted by the NWS, Cheyenne broke its heat record and reached 95 degrees today before dropping to 92. Areas around Cheyenne are all...
oilcity.news
Casper saw only 26% of its normal July precipitation, National Weather Service states
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming saw an unusually hot, dry July, which resulted in many temperature records being set in the regions, wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton in its July 2022 Climate Summary. The Casper area normally gets 1.19 inches of precipitation in July, according...
wrrnetwork.com
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Storms Featuring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms and thunderstorms featuring heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website;. ''Here's a look at your Tuesday forecast! It is once again...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Game and Fish, Guides Warn Against Fishing In Hot Weather
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Catch-and-release fishing is common among trout enthusiasts who relish having a good scrap in picturesque settings without depleting fisheries, but experts cautioned that during hot spells it can harm or even kill fish. That’s vital to keep in mind as searing...
Harmful Blue-Green Algae Found in Cheyenne Lake
Officials are warning those who visit Sloans Lake in Cheyenne to avoid blue-green algae in the water. The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 4, issued a Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Advisory for the lake, which sits inside Lions Park. According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a Bloom...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
cowboystatedaily.com
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
TikTok Shows a Perfect Monthly Forecast of Massachusetts Weather
Forecasts are not always the easiest to predict. I am no meteorologist, so I can't pretend to be some sort of weather expert. Given the fact that it can tough to predict what the weather is going to be from hour-to-hour, day-to-day, week-to-week, or even month-to-month, it seems like there is someone on TikTok who found exactly what we can expect from our typical forecast in Massachusetts.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0