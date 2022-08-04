The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester

Read on fun1043.com
Huge Concert Coming to Thursdays Downtown this Week
There have been some great performances at Thursdays Downtown so far this summer. But this week I'd say Rochester, Minnesota is welcoming the biggest guest of the 2022 Thursdays Downtown season. I predict it will be pretty packed this Thursday. You may already know them or maybe you heard about...
Attractive Rochester Home Has 6 Tantalizing Places To Pee!
Checking out this Pill Hill home in Rochester, Minnesota, (about a block away from the Hiway 52 Frontage Road) I had to back up and start counting the bathrooms. Total Count: 06. SIX, that's two full baths and 4 (yes, FOUR) partials. If I did my math correctly, you're never more than a hundred or so feet away from a place to hold an important meeting.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tomorrow is an election day in Minnesota. Primary elections are being held in statewide and local races for the elected positions that will appear on the November ballot. Locally, Rochester area voters are being asked to narrow the field of candidates for Congress in the First District, along with positions on the Rochester School Board, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, the Rochester City Council, and for Mayor of Rochester.
50 People Cooling Off at the Pool for Free Thanks to Rochester Business
I've been sitting in the air-conditioned studio all day so I wasn't aware of the heat that is coming at us in Minnesota, but apparently, it is so bad that a business in Rochester, Minnesota is closing early. Oh, and they have a special treat for 50 people to help them stay cool today too!
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
Mayo High School Cheer Team Hosting a Fundraiser this Month
The school year is quickly approaching. With the school year coming up that also means football season is coming and also the cheer season! In preparation for the cheer season, the Mayo High School cheer team in Rochester, MN is going to be hosting a fundraiser later this month. It's...
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
New Bishop Installed For Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester was officially installed during a ceremony in Rochester this morning. The ticketed event took place at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Rochester as Bishop Robert E. Barron officially succeeded now retired Bishop John Quinn. Barron was appointed to the leadership position by Pope Francis last month.
New Discount Store Opening This Weekend In Rochester
If you love finding amazing deals at stores, there is a new place that is opening up this weekend in Rochester, Minnesota that you will want to check out! Based on the photos and info I found, they will be selling a huge variety of items at massive discounts. If you love thrifting, there's a somewhat secret thrifting spot in Minnesota that you might love too! I've got those details below also in case you want to check it out.
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Arrest Warrant For Iowa Woman in Rochester Financial Fraud Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Iowa woman accused of breaking into a car and stealing a Rochester woman's purse last year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court charges 21-year-old Emma Cornelison with five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. It is alleged that she broke out the passenger side window of a vehicle parked at the Isaak Walton League Park on the afternoon of January 31, 2001, and stole a purse containing the victim's credit and debit cards.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
