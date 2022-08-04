We are all so tired of app and game clones clogging up the search results. Welcome to the 444th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The Pixel-only Game Dashboard feature may wind up on more phones soon. Google hints at such a development in the Google Systems Update changelog. This would give other phone owners the ability to change their performance mode manually. We don’t know which devices or when it’ll happen, but Google says select devices running Android T, so we’ll wait and see what happens.

