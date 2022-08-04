Read on www.androidauthority.com
Related
Universal Owns the VOD Charts This Week, Led by ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Click here to read the full article. Universal is usually strong on VOD charts, but this week it dominates by holding 13 out of 30 possible slots with the just-released “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($19.99) leading the way. At Netflix, “Uncharted” is #1 and leads several in-house productions including “The Gray Man.” Its $200 million investment stands at #5 in its third week. Despite (or because of?) six months of theatrical play (and $149 million gross), as well as extensive VOD availability, the early-year hit starring Tom Holland may have a longer stay at the top than Netflix originals. Google Play,...
Android Authority
The best OnePlus 10T alternatives: 7 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, there are several options out there. The OnePlus 10T is a rather curious release, as it wasn’t preceded by a standard OnePlus 10 earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. Nevertheless, the new phone brings a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a solid main camera, crazy fast charging, and a decent $649 price tag.
Android Authority
Google TV is apparently getting a ton of new powerful capabilities
Wear OS integration, wireless audio features, and more are reportedly headed to Google's TV platform. An internal Google presentation has leaked, revealing a ton of new capabilities coming to Android TV and Google TV devices. The planned updates reportedly include Wear OS integration, new wireless audio features, new storage requirements,...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
We are all so tired of app and game clones clogging up the search results. Welcome to the 444th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The Pixel-only Game Dashboard feature may wind up on more phones soon. Google hints at such a development in the Google Systems Update changelog. This would give other phone owners the ability to change their performance mode manually. We don’t know which devices or when it’ll happen, but Google says select devices running Android T, so we’ll wait and see what happens.
Comments / 0