Alabama target 2023 DE Kelby Collins sets commitment date

Alabama has been prioritizing 2023 DE Kelby Collins. In May, he listed his top five schools: Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and South Carolina. Now, it appears that he is closing in on a decision.

He announced via Twitter that he would be announcing his commitment on August 13. In a recent interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, here is what Collins said about his upcoming decision:

“My mind is not made up yet,” Collins told On3. “One day it is one school, then the next, it is another one. I still have to think about this some more. I am in between schools right now. There is some more time for me to figure it out, so I will keep praying about it and working to do that.”

Alabama has been trending in the right direction for quite some time according to On3’s RPM. The Crimson Tide is the heavy favorite to land Collins at 89.9% likelihood. However, the Florida Gators are making a late push with first-year head coach Billy Napier. Collins made it to Florida’s July cookout this past weekend. He was supposed to make two trips to Tuscaloosa last week but didn’t make either.

As of right now, it appears to be a three-team race between Florida, Georgia and Alabama. With a decision still looming, I think all three teams are in play to land his commitment. Here is what Collins had to say about Alabama when speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons:

“It is a hometown team, and I know a lot of people there. I am close with recruits and players that are either at Alabama or that are going to Alabama.”

I certainly like Alabama’s chances to land Collins and don’t see him committing elsewhere. It is still on the table obviously, but I would be surprised if he didn’t end up committing to Alabama.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Collins’ recruitment and other Alabama football recruiting news.