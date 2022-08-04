NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down

Read on kowb1290.com
Severe Storms With Strong Winds, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms this afternoon (Aug. 6) in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm could become strong to severe, particularly in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail could be possible as well. Stay weather aware later while enjoying your Saturday afternoon and have a way to receive warnings notifications!''
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Whitaker, or 28 miles north of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cheyenne temps reach record high; thunderstorms expected later today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service of Cheyenne warns of excessive heat after Cheyenne broke a heat record today, Aug. 5. According to a tweet posted by the NWS, Cheyenne broke its heat record and reached 95 degrees today before dropping to 92. Areas around Cheyenne are all...
Casper saw only 26% of its normal July precipitation, National Weather Service states
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming saw an unusually hot, dry July, which resulted in many temperature records being set in the regions, wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton in its July 2022 Climate Summary. The Casper area normally gets 1.19 inches of precipitation in July, according...
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Harmful Blue-Green Algae Found in Cheyenne Lake
Officials are warning those who visit Sloans Lake in Cheyenne to avoid blue-green algae in the water. The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 4, issued a Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Advisory for the lake, which sits inside Lions Park. According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a Bloom...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
(PHOTOS) Six new statues unveiled for Cheyenne Capitol Avenue Bronze Project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Donors gathered Thursday night, Aug. 5, to see the newest statues for the Cheyenne Capitol Avenue Bronze Project. These statues are “Fawnd Memories,” “Cheif Yellow Calf,” “John Colter,” “Grenville Dodge,” “Mountian Love,” and “My Little Deer.”
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
Wyoming Highway Patrol pursues stolen vehicle near Laramie, apprehends suspects near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple people are in custody after the Wyoming Highway Patrol pursued a stolen vehicle at high speeds across county lines Friday morning, according to a WHP release. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, after troopers were notified of a stranded motorist out of...
