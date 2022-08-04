Alabama TE Cameron Latu to 'miss some time' in fall camp

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Alabama football team completed its first practice of fall camp 2022 earlier on Thursday. As is the case to start each fall camp, head coach Nick Saban took a few moments following practice to address the media.

Coach Saban clarified some message board rumors that Alabama star tight end Cameron Latu has indeed suffered some sort of injury and will “miss some time” during fall camp.

Saban did not go into the specifics of Latu’s injury but spoke about the opportunity some of the younger players at that position will now have.

Alabama is extremely young behind Latu with one sophomore and three freshmen on scholarship.

Here is coach Saban’s full comment on Latu’s injury and the impact it has on the team.

“Cam is going to miss some time in camp. I don’t know exactly how long, which is an opportunity. I think we have three freshmen, young guys that have an opportunity to develop. So it’ll give them a lot of reps and a lot of opportunities in camp. That’s a position we definitely need to develop some depth at, and this will give us a good opportunity to do that.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Latu’s injury and all the other major stories from fall camp.

