ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Former mayors spearhead effort to override Assembly ordinance granting them new powers to remove the mayor

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYo86_0h5PSvuo00

A group of Anchorage citizens, including two former mayors, filed a petition application with the Anchorage Municipal Clerk with the goal of putting the question directly to voters: Can the Assembly simply decide on its own to remove the mayor, or is this still the job of the voters?

The petition is in response to AO 2022-60, the ordinance passed last month by the Assembly that gives the Assembly the unprecedented power to remove the mayor for the flimsiest of reasons under the category of “breach of public trust.” The Assembly, which leans far left, is looking for a way to get rid of Mayor Dave Bronson, without waiting for a recall election that would be instigated by the public.

Bronson vetoed the ordinance’s passage but on Monday, the Assembly leftist majority overrode his veto.

Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones has 10 days to respond to the application for a petition. Jones maintains she has 30 days to respond, however. When asked by the sponsors for a timeline for all steps needed to get the matter in front of the voter, Jones refused to answer, saying it should be obvious to everyone.

Former mayor George Wuerch is one of lead sponsors, along with former mayor Dan Sullivan. The two believe that Anchorage Ordinance 2022-60 is a violation of the separation of powers. AO-2022-60 allows the Assembly to serve as complainant, jury, and judge for such offenses as the ill-defined “culpable indifference” that the Assembly may use as a reason to remove the mayor.

“This ordinance is a bridge too far,” said former Mayor Dan Sullivan, pictured above on the right at City Hall. “The petition we filed today really represents the proper separation of powers between executive branch and the legislative branch of the city. The ordinance — 2022-60 — allows them to serve as the judge and jury on whatever they deem to be improper conduct, which is written vaguely enough so it could be that they simply disagree with the mayor’s policy. The voters of the city should have the right to weigh in and that is what the recall part of the charter does.”

Sullivan said the mayor serves a three-year term, and there is a recall process already in place in the city charter.

“The mayor’s removal should also be by the people, not just the legislative branch. And if they are worried about mayor doing something criminal, that is the role of the legal system,” he said.

The 10 other cosponsors of the petition application include former Assembly members Ernie Hall, Bill Starr, Craig Campbell, Debbie Ossiander, Dan Kendall, Crystal Kennedy, and Erica Johnson. Citizens Bruce Schulte and Trina Johnson also were signers of the application for petition.

If the petition is granted by Municipal Clerk Jones, the group attempting to overturn the ordinance will have to get at least 7,500 signatures of Anchorage voters on the petition within 90 days in order to then get it to the ballot. If the petition is not granted, there are legal avenues to help the group get the petition. The process of overturning ordinances is difficult, expensive, and time-consuming and has not been attempted in many years.

Comments / 9

Denise Allen
4d ago

Thank you to all the former Mayors for their support! The nasty nine wont listen to the people maybe they'll listen to you and the courts!!

Reply
11
TreeJ
4d ago

The Anchorage Assembly needs to be investigated for fraud, embezzlement, and sedititious activity. They are acting in such a manner as to deny the voting public of their voices, and to negate the electoral system.

Reply(1)
9
EricO
4d ago

Has the Assembly done anything to improve the lives of Anchorage? Or just themselves?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskalandmine.com

Mayor Bronson issues executive order allowing him to dismiss Assembly

In an unprecedented move, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued an executive order Saturday empowering him to dismiss sitting members of the Anchorage Assembly. Bronson’s move followed a contentious effort by the liberal-majority Assembly to codify the procedure for removing an Anchorage mayor. Bronson announced the executive order to reporters...
ANCHORAGE, AK
midnightsunak.com

And the award goes to..

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Former Anchorage mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, a group of former Anchorage mayors, Anchorage assembly members, and citizens at large submitted a referendum application to the City of Anchorage clerk to petition the removal of A-O 2022-60. On July 12, the Anchorage Assembly passed the ordinance 9-3, that would allow them to remove a sitting Anchorage may from office over a breach of public trust.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage health director Gerace resigns due to stroke

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today accepted the resignation of Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace, who is leaving because of severe health issues. “Last week, I suffered a stroke while working and spent three days in the hospital as a result” said Gerace. “Today, after suffering another event, and being transported by ambulance to the hospital, I recognize the need to focus on my health first and foremost. I thoroughly enjoyed leading the Anchorage Health Department and it’s dedicated staff to help the residents of Anchorage, but my health and well being is my upmost priority right now. I want to thank the exceptional emergency responders at the Anchorage Fire Department and the hospital health professionals that have tended to me during both of these events.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District lays out plans for 2022-23

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the new school year right around the corner, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District officials are saying they are using lessons learned from last year, a tough one for the district. “You know, in lots of ways, it was harder than the previous year, than the first...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?

Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide. According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the on-ramp has been closed and drivers will need to use the Peters Creek on-ramp to enter the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway. Anchorage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Starr
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Amy Demboski picks Nick Begich and Gov. Dunleavy hits the campaign trail

Endorsements: The Nick Begich for Congress campaign announced on Wednesday that Amy Demboski, a former political rival, endorsed his candidacy for Congress. Demboski is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman who ran for mayor in 2015 and is now the municipal manager of Anchorage. Begich ran against her for Assembly once — his first foray into election politics — and he lost to her. Her endorsement is important, as she is considered a solid conservative leader.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Override#Politics Local#Assembly
alaskasnewssource.com

National Black Business Month kicks off at Roscoe's in Anchorage

The Delaney Park Strip hosted the first ever Ida'ina potlatch in Anchorage. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Updated: 11 hours...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska Communications To Provide Satellite Connectivity to Support the Lower Yukon School District’s Families and Students With Home Internet Service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Alaska Communications will provide home internet to educators, students and families in 10 villages in the Lower Yukon School District (LYSD) using hybrid satellite technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005209/en/ In addition to providing middle mile satellite connectivity, Alaska Communications is collaborating with New Horizons Telecom to design and install the equipment needed to deliver internet access directly to students’ homes in their villages in western Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant

Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?. Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore matches up with this year's fireweed growth and color. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Tom Sconce and the Blue Alaskan scandal: Activist files lawsuit against city clerk for refusing records requests

The head of a group known as Reclaim Midtown filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones for refusal to comply with the Alaska Public Records laws by failing to produce the communications between the Anchorage Assembly and the progressive operative “blogger” known anonymously as the Blue Alaskan. That blogger shut down operations this spring and is now the Alaska Democratic Party’s communication director.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
alaskapublic.org

The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates

Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
ALASKA STATE
marinelink.com

Containership Leaking Lubricant in Alaska

A U.S.-registered containership is reportedly leaking lubricant into the water near Anchorage, Alaska. On Thursday evening, personnel at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification that the 645-foot Maunalei was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska. The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy