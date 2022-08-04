ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson down to five schools, commitment coming soon

By Brody Smoot
 2 days ago
Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama has already hauled in one 2023 recruit from Oklahoma in four-star wide receiver Cole Adams. Another Oklahoma-based recruiting target for the Alabama coaching staff is Jacobe Johnson. On Wednesday, he announced that he was down to five schools and set a commitment date of August 13.

Alabama is likely on the outside looking in for the native of Mustang, Oklahoma at this point in his recruiting. As it stands, Oklahoma has a sizable lead according to On3’s RPM. The Sooners are favored to land Johnson at 86.5% likelihood. The Crimson Tide is predicted as the second favorite to land him at 4.6%.

The two-sport athlete has taken four official visits so far. One of the visits that he took was to Alabama. It is looking like he will end up in Norman, but the Crimson Tide still has over a week to make up some ground in his recruitment. Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has been able to land commitments like Malik Benson along with Cole Adams. Ideally, the Crimson Tide would like to bring in up to four wide receivers in the class.

The coaching staff has expressed interest in several different receivers in Jaren Hamilton and Michigan State commit Demetrius Bell. Johnson is a long shot at this point, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility. We will have to wait and see what Johnson decides to do for his commitment.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 126 3 10

Rivals 4 208 5 7

ESPN 4 43 1 3

On3 Recruiting 4 39 2 2

247 Composite 4 87 2 6

Vitals

Hometown Mustang, Oklahoma

Projected Position Wide receiver

Height 6-3

Weight 183

Class 2023

Top schools

  • Alabama
  • Stanford
  • Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

 

