Read on www.androidauthority.com
Related
Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October
Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
Android Authority
How to mount ISO in Windows
Windows has the functionality built in. ISO is a type of image file that is generally used for CD/DVD images. With optical media becoming less and less common, ISOs have become a nifty way of using virtual CD/DVD drives to do things that would require a physical optical drive, like installing operating systems. The great thing is that it’s quite easy to mount an ISO in Windows if you need to. Here’s how to mount an ISO in Windows.
Android Authority
It's official: Oppo's Color OS 13 is launching next week
Oppo has confirmed the global launch date for Color OS 13. The new skin will be based on Android 13. Hot on the heels of the Oxygen OS 13 launch, Oppo has announced that Color OS 13 will officially debut on August 18. According to Oppo, Color OS 13 is...
Android Authority
Garmin adds another bright spot to its line of multisport watches
Endurance athletes will find a lot to love with this follow-up to the Enduro. Garmin has launched the Enduro 2, a new multisport GPS smartwatch for ultra-performance athletes. With solar charging, the device boasts 150 hours of battery life in GPS mode. The Enduro 2 also features a touchscreen display,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Google TV is apparently getting a ton of new powerful capabilities
Wear OS integration, wireless audio features, and more are reportedly headed to Google's TV platform. An internal Google presentation has leaked, revealing a ton of new capabilities coming to Android TV and Google TV devices. The planned updates reportedly include Wear OS integration, new wireless audio features, new storage requirements,...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
We are all so tired of app and game clones clogging up the search results. Welcome to the 444th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The Pixel-only Game Dashboard feature may wind up on more phones soon. Google hints at such a development in the Google Systems Update changelog. This would give other phone owners the ability to change their performance mode manually. We don’t know which devices or when it’ll happen, but Google says select devices running Android T, so we’ll wait and see what happens.
Android Authority
Withings Scanwatch Horizon review: Diving into luxury
Tracking your heart rate has never looked so good. The Withings Scanwatch Horizon is a showstopper. It's a gorgeously designed wearable packing undercover smarts and powerful health sensors, especially for anyone interested in AFib or sleep apnea detection. On the other hand, its hefty design is matched by a steep price tag and its fitness tracking is far from the best. This is, first and foremost, a health-focused hybrid built to catch glances.
Android Authority
'Tis the season for foldables: Xiaomi announces Mix Fold 2 arrival
After Samsung and Motorola, it's Xiaomi's turn to announce a foldable flagship. Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 2 on August 11. The phone will feature a Leica-tuned camera setup. It’s going to rain a parade of foldable phones starting August 10. Samsung will kick things off with the Galaxy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Hurry! Last 2 days to reserve a new Samsung Galaxy device and get free stuff
Reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, or Buds 2 Pro today!. You now have two days left to reserve one of the new Samsung Galaxy devices and get free stuff. Samsung is offering discounts and free credit if you reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, or Buds 2 Pro.
Android Authority
Friendly reminder: Your phone’s water resistance rating doesn't mean much
Your phone is not waterproof, and depending how old it is it may not be even water resistant anymore. Like millions across sun-scorched Europe, I’ve been seeking refuge from the heat at my local pool. I spotted more than a few people using their phones, smartwatches, and even headphones in or around the water. At least one guy was casually drenching his Galaxy S21 to record his friends’ waterslide antics. He shared the results with his buddies, proudly reassuring them that “it’s alright, it’s waterproof.” That made me cringe a little.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Flip is better than fold
A hot take on foldable phone form factors, all the tech news from the weekend, and a customary meme to top it all off. 🌞 Good Morning, folks! Hope Monday blues aren’t dragging you down. I am in for a pretty packed week as we unpack the new Samsung devices headed our way soon. Yes, Galaxy Unpacked is happening the day after tomorrow, and before you head into that, we’ve got a hot take on foldable form factors for you to read. This and everything else that happened in tech over the weekend is in today’s edition of the Daily Authority. So let’s get started.
Android Authority
There's never been a better time for fans to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro
Is this the last chance to grab a classic OnePlus smartphone?. Okay, so the OnePlus 10 series has been a bit of a disappointment for old fans and newcomers alike. Even the latest OnePlus 10T hasn’t shaken off what has been a bit of a dud year for the once plucky underdog. But don’t despair; there’s never been a better time to pick up a OnePlus smartphone. Just turn your attention to the previous generation OnePlus 9 Pro.
Android Authority
Proprietary USB-C fast charging was once a necessary evil, now it's just evil
With 240W USB PD speeds, it's time to do away with proprietary protocols. Your next smartphone likely won’t ship with a charger in the box. I’m not just talking about expensive flagship devices here — we’ve noticed a growing number of mid-range devices follow this trend. The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Nothing Phone 1, two popular budget picks for 2022, don’t ship with a charger. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from the demise of the headphone jack, it’s that more companies will follow suit eventually.
Comments / 0