KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are letting the kids play, and it looks like it’s going to be all right. A youth movement has stormed to Kansas City over the past week as the Royals took three out of four against the Red Sox, capped by Sunday afternoon’s 13-5 win at Kauffman Stadium. All 12 RBIs were logged by rookies, which matched the club record previously accomplished in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Aug. 21, 1995.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO