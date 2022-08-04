Read on www.mlb.com
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
Miranda, Gordon leading Twins' youth movement
MINNEAPOLIS -- In all of the discourse surrounding the American League Central this season, so much has been made of the relative youth of the Cleveland roster -- so it might have flown under the radar a bit that the Twins also have one of the youngest lineups in baseball this season.
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
Blue Jays ready for long stretch vs. O's: 'It's going to be competitive'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on the 2022 season, they probably didn’t predict their road to the postseason would necessarily go through Baltimore. But now, thanks to the idiosyncrasies of this year's schedule, it very well might. Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards, then,...
'Hats off to us': Phils slug their way to sweep, franchise record
PHILADELPHIA -- Interim manager Rob Thomson said late last month that the Phillies cannot take anybody lightly the rest of the season. They got swept by a bad Cubs team coming out of the All-Star break. It cannot happen again, Thomson suggested. “You get out front, put the foot on...
Pratto's 2nd MLB homer a walk-off flashback
KANSAS CITY -- As soon as the ball landed over the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium for a walk-off home run in the Royals’ 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night, Nick Pratto was fired up. The rookie first baseman pumped his fist. He screamed in jubilation....
Melendez (6 RBIs) rakes as hungry Royals rookies feast
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are letting the kids play, and it looks like it’s going to be all right. A youth movement has stormed to Kansas City over the past week as the Royals took three out of four against the Red Sox, capped by Sunday afternoon’s 13-5 win at Kauffman Stadium. All 12 RBIs were logged by rookies, which matched the club record previously accomplished in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Aug. 21, 1995.
Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough '22 season
CLEVELAND -- Thought all the Guardians’ roster confusion was done? Not so fast. The Guardians made a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, when they revealed they designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment. “Just think we feel like we want to see our young guys play, and this gives...
Cease's sublime 'stache no match for his arm
CHICAGO -- Let’s talk about Dylan Cease, but not just about the sheer mound dominance shown by the White Sox right-hander. You’ve seen one 26-year-old possessing a wipeout slider as good as any in the game and a fastball capable of hitting 100 mph, and you’ve seen them all, right? Let’s instead get to the real point of interest with Cease, which is as plain as the nose on his face.
Mountcastle (HR, 2 RBIs) boosts historic numbers vs. Jays
BALTIMORE -- These tend to come with Ryan Mountcastle. He can hit the cover off the ball for a prolonged stretch, morphing himself into one of the hottest hitters in the league with power to all fields -- especially power out of the field. But those stretches can get paired up with some cool spurts, including elevated strikeout numbers and few walks.
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
Padres 'not at all' concerned by tough series in LA
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres overhauled their roster at the Trade Deadline with designs on beating the Dodgers come October. But they can put that goal on the shelf for a while. Right now, they need to find their way into the postseason in the first place. Because the National...
Hoyer on Cubs: It's time to prioritize the up-and-comers
CHICAGO -- As Jed Hoyer sat in the home dugout at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations discussed the team’s decision to part ways with veteran Jason Heyward after this season. It is time, Hoyer explained, to prioritize playing time for up-and-comers like Christopher Morel and Nelson Velázquez.
'Oh wow!' Little Leaguer goes full extension for sensational grab
It may be the Little League World Series, but the plays being made are nothing short of major. Brendan Hanley of Massapequa Coast, N.Y., Little League provided a heck of a web gem on Monday, laying out in right field to make an incredible catch in the fifth inning. The snag was so good, even the batter gave Hanley some kudos, tipping his helmet as he headed back to the dugout.
A's celebrate beloved late player, broadcaster Fosse
OAKLAND -- As great of a career as Ray Fosse enjoyed over his 12 Major Leagues seasons, it was his foray into the broadcast booth that ended up making him a truly beloved figure among A’s fans. On Saturday, the late Fosse was honored for his work as a longtime Oakland color commentator.
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
Megill prepping for relief role upon return
NEW YORK -- A packed stadium in October, a stressful jam on the mound, triple-digit fastballs zipping past hitters? Yeah, Tylor Megill has envisioned it, too. “Those are the kinds of situations you want to be thrown in, obviously high-intensity,” Megill said. “You definitely shouldn’t shy away from it.”
