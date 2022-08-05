Specialist Simon McClannan chooses Kansas State as preferred walk-on

Read on 247sports.com
Related
247Sports
What RJ Jones' commitment means for Kansas State
What RJ Jones means for the Wildcats. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
WIBW
Four-star recruit headed to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another big time recruit for first year head coach Jerome Tang. Four-star shooting guard Robert “RJ” Jones from Denton, Texas announced via his Instagram that he committed to the Wildcats for 2023. Jones had offers from Colorado, Notre Dame, Boise State, Texas A&M,...
247Sports
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Devin Neal to in-state recruits considering Kansas: ‘Don’t be afraid to take risks’
Devin Neal always knew he wanted to be different. The Lawrence High graduate grew up watching the Kansas football team struggle year after year but his interest never wavered. When he was extended a scholarship by former coach Les Miles during his junior season and accepted it in March 2020, it was only natural that he’d take it.
247Sports
Walk & Talk: Fitz gives his thoughts following Chris Klieman's press conference
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its first press conference of the spring:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald serves up his thoughts following Chris Klieman's first fall football press conference. Of course, quarterback Adrian Martinez was a significant topic. Sign up for GoPowercat VIP access...
KVOE
Emporia City Golf Champions crowned
The young ones served notice at the Emporia City Golf Championships. Brooks Sauder, who just graduated from Emporia High, won the Men’s City Championship. He finished the 2-day tournament at 1 under par after his 69 Sunday at the Emporia Golf Course. Brooks was also the low junior. He...
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present a history of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
WIBW
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
Duke Mason returns to Historic Vinewood Events Center
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country and Gospel singer/performer, Duke Mason returned to Topeka on Friday night at the Historic Vinewood Event Center. The cover band Cowboy Inc. from Ottawa, Ks. played on stage with Mason. Duke Mason has supported several organizations in Topeka with his performances, including the Shawnee County 4-H and numerous church organizations. Mason, […]
KVOE
USD 253 board set to review Simmons bid for Maynard Early Childhood Center
The future of Maynard Early Childhood Center is up for discussion — and possible action — by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education this week. The district will consider a proposal from Simmons Pet Food to turn the facility into a child care facility, with Simmons partnering with an outside child care provider. Simmons, which submitted the only bid for the property by the Aug. 1 deadline, would pay $250,000 in cash if the district approves the plan.
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
KVOE
Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
Comments / 0