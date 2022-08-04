Read on www.hawaiipublicradio.org
mauinow.com
Cat Cafe Maui, where guests can make feline friends, or adopt a cat for home
A first-of-its-kind space, the Cat Cafe Maui, opens at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. Described as “a fun and inviting space for cats and humans,” Cat Cafe Maui patrons can relax, play, sip, and shop with rescue cats–and adopt one if they find a special connection. The...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Bring a New Water-Saving Landscape to Life with Native California Plants
Thirteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. With your new water-saving landscaping plans complete, demolition and turf removal done, and your new irrigation system in place, it’s time to get started on the plant installation. For most homeowners, this is...
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
Hawaii residents could qualify for internet discounts
Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, over 100,000 residents living in Hawaii may be eligible to receive internet discounts up to $30 a month off and those living on Hawaiian Home Lands may qualify for a $75 discount.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
travelweekly.com
Hawaii Volcanoes lava tube closed
The Nahuku lava tube (also known as Thurston Lava Tube) is closed at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and it's uncertain when it will reopen. One of the few accessible lava tubes in Hawaii, Nahuku was created long ago by an underground river of magma and visitors have frequented the lava tube via a short day hike.
mauinow.com
Who are the 2022 inductees of Maui High School’s Hall of Honor?
Five people will be inducted into the Maui High School Hall of Honor as its Class of 2022. Gil Keith-Agaran, state Senator (Class of 1980) Earl Tanaka, former Managing Editor of The Maui News (Class of 1939) Lynette Ducosin, retired longtime head custodian (Class of 1979) Yaemi Yogi, community volunteer...
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
touropia.com
22 Best Things to do in Maui, Hawaii
Maui is the second largest Hawaiian island (a US state found off the shore in the Pacific Ocean). Fascinatingly, it was formed by the union of two volcanoes, Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. It’s the perfect destination as the island is always warm and sunny, and there’s a diversity of landscapes waiting to be discovered.
KITV.com
Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
mauinow.com
Maui managed retreat fund would come to rescue when infrastructure falls into ocean
West Maui has nine condo complexes at risk of falling into the ocean. The road fronting Kaʻopala Bay, along with water and sewer lines, may soon be under water. And many West Maui county parks are threatened by coastal erosion. That’s why Council Member Tamara Paltin, whose residency seat...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
thegabber.com
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
USCG gets free entry to Pearl Harbor Historic Sites
In honor of the U.S. Coast Guards 232nd Birthday, Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is offering free entry to USCG service members.
Get your FREE Spam musubi from L&L Hawaii
Did you know Monday, Aug. 8 is National SPAM Musubi Day? L&L Hawaii will be giving out free spam musubi's on this day to celebrate.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
