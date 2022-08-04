ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
ijpr.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
BROOKINGS, OR
KHON2

Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Hawaii Volcanoes lava tube closed

The Nahuku lava tube (also known as Thurston Lava Tube) is closed at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and it's uncertain when it will reopen. One of the few accessible lava tubes in Hawaii, Nahuku was created long ago by an underground river of magma and visitors have frequented the lava tube via a short day hike.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Who are the 2022 inductees of Maui High School’s Hall of Honor?

Five people will be inducted into the Maui High School Hall of Honor as its Class of 2022. Gil Keith-Agaran, state Senator (Class of 1980) Earl Tanaka, former Managing Editor of The Maui News (Class of 1939) Lynette Ducosin, retired longtime head custodian (Class of 1979) Yaemi Yogi, community volunteer...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
HAWAII STATE
touropia.com

22 Best Things to do in Maui, Hawaii

Maui is the second largest Hawaiian island (a US state found off the shore in the Pacific Ocean). Fascinatingly, it was formed by the union of two volcanoes, Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. It’s the perfect destination as the island is always warm and sunny, and there’s a diversity of landscapes waiting to be discovered.
TRAVEL
KITV.com

Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
HONOLULU, HI
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE

