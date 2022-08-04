There’s nothing more wonderful than witnessing a baby’s first smile — until some seasoned parent takes the liberty to explain the baby just has gas. Suddenly, it’s not a smile at all. It’s the twisted grimace of a kid trying to figure out how to expel gas from their tiny butt. For babies, this is a miserable and constant process. That doesn’t mean they don’t sometimes smile out of joy, but that gas is a big factor, and that helping them pass said gas is the nice thing to do once you learn to recognize the signs.

