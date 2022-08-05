ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueface Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Hookah Lounge Beatdown

truecrimedaily

Nurse faces murder charges in Los Angeles car crash that killed 6, including pregnant mother

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 37-year-old nurse faces murder charges after allegedly killing six people and injuring eight others in a car crash. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 4, Nicole Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard and crashed into several cars. Multiple people died as a result, including Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, KTLA-TV reports.
Canyon News

Dammion Adkins Charged In Hollywood Garage Attack

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, August 4 that charges were filed against Dammion Adkins, 33, who is accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense...
2urbangirls.com

LAPD investigating gang related shootings near Leimert Park, Boyle Heights

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
CBS LA

Police: 2 wounded in shootings more than 10 miles apart may be linked

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings that happened over the weekend as related, after two men were found wounded in similar instances more than 10 miles apart. Investigators were first called to the scene of a reported shooting in the Leimert Park area near Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place after midnight Monday morning, where a man walking reported hearing gunshots before realizing he had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital but an unrelated citizen, and was said to be in stable condition.While speaking with the victim, police also learned that a second shooting victim was at the same hospital.They learned that the second victim, a 25-year-old male, was shot by an unknown gunman at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the Boyle Heights area on Michigan Avenue. Due to the similarities between the two shootings, investigators were working to determine whether the two shootings, which happened just a little over 10 miles apart from each other, were related.Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating whether the two shootings were gang-related. 
foxla.com

Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed outside LA Fitness in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty police officer is dead after they were shot in a parking lot in Downey. The Downey Police Department responded to a call near an LA Fitness in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard Monday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene as parts of the parking lot were closed off due to the deadly shooting investigation.
CBS News

Palmdale woman shot in face trying to fight off man who kidnapped her daughter

A Palmdale woman was shot in the face as she attempted to fight off a kidnapper at her home on Sunday. The incident was reported to have occurred near 11th Street East and Avenue R just before 10:30 p.m., when a "man entered the woman's residence and shot her in the face before taking the child and leaving," according to Lieutenant Thomas Kim with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
mynewsla.com

Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking

As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home

27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
kcrw.com

LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal

In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
