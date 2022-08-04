Lil Uzi Vert 'RED & WHITE' Is A Pleasing But Vacuous Reminder Of Their Existence

Read on hiphopdx.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’
Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
Jadakiss Gifts Styles P & Sheek Louch Championship Rings Ahead Of Benny The Butcher Mixtape
Jadakiss has blessed his LOX brethren Styles P and Sheek Louch with custom-made championship rings. Jada gifted The LOX crew the rings while the trio performed at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival on Sunday (August 7), with the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper saying he made the rings because neither MC ever gets any awards.
The Game Unveils 30-Song 'Drillmatic' Album Tracklist: 'No Skips!'
The Game has unveiled the tracklist for his 30-song Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album. The seasoned Compton-bred rapper made the reveal via Instagram on Monday (August 8) and vowed there wasn’t a single song unworthy of playing all the way through. “DRILLMATIC the REAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR out...
Ma$e Promises To Make New Artists 'Rich' Following Lowballing Accusations
Ma$e has put a call out for any new artist looking to get rich to reach out to him so they can sign with his label, Rich Fish Records. The former Bad Boy rapper took to Instagram on Friday (August 5) to issue his plea, explaining in a short clip that it’s not just the label that gets the bag, the people do too.
Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'
Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
Yung Bleu Finally Lands Dream Nicki Minaj Collaboration: ‘And It’s A Hit’
Yung Bleu can finally celebrate getting one of the biggest features of his career with Nicki Minaj. Last week, the Alabama native took to his Instagram with a screen capture of Nicki’s since-deleted Instagram Story, revealing the two recorded a song. It’s been a long time coming for Bleu, who first revealed wanting to work with the Queen rapper last year.
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
Drake Reacts To His Father Dennis Graham's Tattoo Of Him: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’
Drake‘s father Dennis Graham recently had a new tattoo of his famous son done — but the rapper’s not too impressed by it. The 6 God took to Instagram on Monday (August 8) to post a photo of his dad’s tattoo, which is a portrait of a younger Drake resting on his right shoulder, along with a less-than-thrilled caption.
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Label 'Hates' Her Following Leak: 'I Can’t Catch A Break'
Megan Thee Stallion has expressed her frustrations after experiencing a leak from within her camp. On Thursday (August 4), the Houston Hottie vented about her label in an Instagram Story following the unspecified leak, accusing them of not having her best interests at heart. “I can’t catch a break my...
Megan Thee Stallion Sends Message To Her Label In L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Megan Thee Stallion is keeping her foot on her label’s neck. Three years after her last appearance the show, the Houston hottie delivered a fiery L.A. Leakers freestyle during a visit to Power 106’s Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on Monday (August 8). While cruising over Warren G...
LL COOL J Honored With Key To The City In Queens, New York During First Rock The Bells Festival
Queens, NY – LL COOL J was presented with a key to the city in his hometown of Queens, New York during the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival over the weekend. Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne Adams presented the Hip Hop icon with the declaration on Saturday (August 6) as part of a special ceremony honoring Uncle L’s contributions to the culture.
Kodak Black Left Seething By 'Irritating' NBA YoungBoy Fans
Kodak Black is no stranger to controversy, and this weekend he faced the wrath of NBA YoungBoy fans after a comment he made about today’s rappers. On Friday (August 5), the Florida rapper took to Instagram Live to air out his grievances with the quality of this year’s rap albums.
NBA・
Kanye West Loses Fifth Divorce Lawyer As Kim Kardashian Divorce Gets Trial Date
Los Angeles, CA – Kanye West is currently without legal representation in his divorce from Kim Kardashian after his divorce lawyer has withdrawn from the case. According to Billboard, Kanye’s divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, was relieved of her duties by Judge Steve Cochrane at a hearing in Los Angeles on Friday (August 5), just months before the high-profile divorce is set to go to trial.
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined For Rapping N-Word In ‘Protect Ya Neck’ TikTok
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in the UK has been handed a £500 fine for using the n-word while rapping the lyrics to the group’s debut single “Protect Ya Neck.”. According to The National, Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old white man from Norgaet, Lerwick, was recording himself rapping the 1993 song for TikTok while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation
Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
