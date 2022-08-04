Read on www.fantasypros.com
Yardbarker
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
10 Wide Receivers You’ll Regret Drafting (2022 Fantasy Football)
Beware these 10 receivers! While there is ample talent on this list, don’t let these names fool you. From new teams to new quarterbacks to overcrowded receiving corps, you’re better off looking elsewhere in your drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning...
‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Aiyuk emerging as standout at San Francisco 49ers training camp
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk found himself in the proverbial doghouse of head coach Kyle Shanahan a year
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks
An MRI confirmed that Linderbaum avoided serious injury, but he will need to miss at least a week to allow his foot time to heal. Barring any setbacks, he isn't expected to miss the rest of camp. It's good news for the Ravens who took Linderbaum 25th-overall out of Iowa in this year's draft and are expecting him to develop into their long-term answer at center.
Bills Activate OL Rodger Saffold From Non-Football Injury List
The Buffalo guard had been sidelined by a rib injury sustained in a car accident.
Mike Evans leaves practice early with hamstring injury
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that WR Mike Evans "might have tweaked" his hamstring, causing him to leave practice early. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Mike Evans has had issues with hamstring injuries in the past, and it looks like he suffered another one during Friday's training camp session. There is no word on the severity of the injury at this point, but more information will likely come out within the next couple of days. The good news is that the Buccaneers' first game isn't until September 11, so Evans will have time to rehab if the injury isn't too severe.
Matthew Stafford dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow
Rapoport said the injury is described as "bad tendinitis." He added that Stafford had a procedure on the elbow in the offseason, but it was not surgery. We have seen Stafford play through injuries throughout his career, so there is no need to worry too much yet but it will be worth monitoring throughout the rest of training camp, preseason and into the regular season.
Yardbarker
The Underrated Reason Why Kyle Pitts could be the Best Tight End in the NFL
With the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected tight end, Kyle Pitts. As a rookie, Pitts showed he was well worth the high selection. Pitts had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie tight end, one of the most difficult positions to acclimate to as a professional. However, Pitts seemed to have a strong understanding of what he needed to do on his end. As a result, Pitts had a rookie year breakout at one of the hardest positions to master in the league.
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
NBC Sports
Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut
The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers
Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff #44-38: Kamara, Sproles, & More!
Less than 44 Days until the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 6, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates and LB Javin White. Bears waived LB Christian Albright with an injury designation. Bears worked out LB Francis Bernard, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Jordan Evans, and LB DeMarquis Gates. Cleveland Browns. Browns signed DE Chris Odom. Browns RB Kareem Hunt is skipping drills hoping for...
