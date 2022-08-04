NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down

Read on laramielive.com
Severe Storms With Strong Winds, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms this afternoon (Aug. 6) in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm could become strong to severe, particularly in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated hail could be possible as well. Stay weather aware later while enjoying your Saturday afternoon and have a way to receive warnings notifications!''
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Whitaker, or 28 miles north of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
capcity.news
Cheyenne temps reach record high; thunderstorms expected later today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service of Cheyenne warns of excessive heat after Cheyenne broke a heat record today, Aug. 5. According to a tweet posted by the NWS, Cheyenne broke its heat record and reached 95 degrees today before dropping to 92. Areas around Cheyenne are all...
oilcity.news
Casper saw only 26% of its normal July precipitation, National Weather Service states
CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming saw an unusually hot, dry July, which resulted in many temperature records being set in the regions, wrote the National Weather Service in Riverton in its July 2022 Climate Summary. The Casper area normally gets 1.19 inches of precipitation in July, according...
wrrnetwork.com
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County
IDYLLWILD (CNS) – Thunderstorms were building in the mountains around. Idyllwild and parts of the Coachella Valley today as monsoonal moisture drifted. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch due to the. instability. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. into the overnight hours and. encompasses...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Game and Fish, Guides Warn Against Fishing In Hot Weather
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Catch-and-release fishing is common among trout enthusiasts who relish having a good scrap in picturesque settings without depleting fisheries, but experts cautioned that during hot spells it can harm or even kill fish. That’s vital to keep in mind as searing...
Harmful Blue-Green Algae Found in Cheyenne Lake
Officials are warning those who visit Sloans Lake in Cheyenne to avoid blue-green algae in the water. The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 4, issued a Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Advisory for the lake, which sits inside Lions Park. According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a Bloom...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone
Grizzly bear pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park starting August 9 and continuing through October 28 according to an announcement from the Yellowstone National Park & Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST). Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
