Brendan Rodgers gives his Leicester players a mountain to climb … literally
During a pre-season trip to France Brendan Rodgers, keen to take his Leicester squad out of their comfort zone, set off with his players on a glacier walk and climb up Mont Blanc. After a hard few days of double sessions, they left Évian-les-Bains at 7.30am for Chamonix, at the base of western Europe’s highest peak, to get kitted out with crampons and helmets, before hiking into the Italian Alps.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training amid transfer exit talks – and could be in for Brighton recall
CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday. The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit. But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against...
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails his team’s resilience after Premier League win over Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night but admitted much more was required from his attackers.The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season-opener thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
‘Was It a Penalty? I Heard He Touched the Ball’ - Jurgen Klopp on Fulham’s Penalty Decision
Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing performance at Craven Cottage to newly promoted Fulham. Fulham took the lead again after Darwin Nunez's second-half goal through a controversial penalty decision, manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts.
Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury
A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Ellis Simms' debut double helps Black Cats to victory
Debutant Ellis Simms scored twice on his debut as Sunderland came from 2-1 down to beat Bristol City 3-2 in a pulsating Championship clash at Ashton Gate. The Everton loanee began his season-long spell at the Wearsiders in excellent fashion with the opener after just four minutes, but just six minutes later Andreas Weimann levelled as City created some good early chances.
QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory
QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
Report: RB Leipzig Grow in Confidence Over A Deal For Blues Star Timo Werner
German forward Timo Werner has been given the all-clear by Thomas Tuchel to depart the Chelsea squad this summer as it looks more likely that the 26-year-old will not be a part of the German boss's plans.
Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season
It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
"I think" - Graeme Souness makes claim about £140k-a-week Liverpool star that will excite fans
Graeme Souness has stated that Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez will be an ‘outstanding success’ at the club. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a record fee of up to £85 million. The Uruguayan forward is expected to fill the void left by...
West Ham United v Manchester City
West Ham's Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly. Manager David Moyes will also be without another new acquisition, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is not considered match fit. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing...
Arsenal 2 - Crystal Palace 0 match report: a good start
Arsenal bested Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park to start the Premier League campaign off on the right foot. Was it the best-played, cleanest match from the Gunners? No. But putting two past Palace and winning at Selhurst Park is not easy to do. They’re a solid side, especially at home. Arsenal’s opener was the first the Eagles had conceded in more than five matches at their ground.
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross
A sold-out, shuddering Tannadice. A team oozing class and gusto. A new manager shaping them his way. A jaw-dropping finish fit for the occasion. A European heavyweight vanquished. Jack Ross allowed himself a sliver of reflection after his Dundee United team felled AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their...
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
Newcastle Premier League 2022-23 live stream, how to watch: Eddie Howe key to money infused turnaround
Newcastle are a before and after story. The biggest part of the before and after is the new sportswashing Saudi Arabian ownership. Along with that, however, comes the before and after of the manager they hired, Eddie Howe. Their great escape from relegation is like little the Premier League has ever seen and that's without spending significant cash in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Before Howe's relegation with Bournemouth in 2020, it seemed possible he could have the inside track for the next job that opened in the top six but ended up taking over a year away from coaching before Newcastle came knocking.
Eddie Howe admits he had doubts when Fabian Schar lined up for stunning opener
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was not a happy man when he saw Fabian Schar lining up his “incredible” deadlock-breaking strike against Nottingham Forest.The Switzerland international defender took aim from distance to end the Magpies’ frustration with a 25-yard piledriver which set his side on their way to a 2-0 win over promoted Forest on their return to the Premier League.Howe said: “It was an incredible strike from a player that does the unconventional, really. A centre-back shooting from that range – I probably wouldn’t have reached if that was me playing.“But he’s capable of doing things like that,...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
