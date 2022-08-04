ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Brendan Rodgers gives his Leicester players a mountain to climb … literally

During a pre-season trip to France Brendan Rodgers, keen to take his Leicester squad out of their comfort zone, set off with his players on a glacier walk and climb up Mont Blanc. After a hard few days of double sessions, they left Évian-les-Bains at 7.30am for Chamonix, at the base of western Europe’s highest peak, to get kitted out with crampons and helmets, before hiking into the Italian Alps.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mulgrew
Person
Dylan Levitt
Person
Tony Watt
Person
Glenn Middleton
The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails his team’s resilience after Premier League win over Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night but admitted much more was required from his attackers.The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park in their Premier League season-opener thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury

A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
MLS
BBC

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Dundee United#European#Tam Courts#Dundonian
BBC

Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Ellis Simms' debut double helps Black Cats to victory

Debutant Ellis Simms scored twice on his debut as Sunderland came from 2-1 down to beat Bristol City 3-2 in a pulsating Championship clash at Ashton Gate. The Everton loanee began his season-long spell at the Wearsiders in excellent fashion with the opener after just four minutes, but just six minutes later Andreas Weimann levelled as City created some good early chances.
SOCCER
SkySports

QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory

QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season

It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham's Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly. Manager David Moyes will also be without another new acquisition, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is not considered match fit. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 2 - Crystal Palace 0 match report: a good start

Arsenal bested Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park to start the Premier League campaign off on the right foot. Was it the best-played, cleanest match from the Gunners? No. But putting two past Palace and winning at Selhurst Park is not easy to do. They’re a solid side, especially at home. Arsenal’s opener was the first the Eagles had conceded in more than five matches at their ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Newcastle Premier League 2022-23 live stream, how to watch: Eddie Howe key to money infused turnaround

Newcastle are a before and after story. The biggest part of the before and after is the new sportswashing Saudi Arabian ownership. Along with that, however, comes the before and after of the manager they hired, Eddie Howe. Their great escape from relegation is like little the Premier League has ever seen and that's without spending significant cash in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Before Howe's relegation with Bournemouth in 2020, it seemed possible he could have the inside track for the next job that opened in the top six but ended up taking over a year away from coaching before Newcastle came knocking.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe admits he had doubts when Fabian Schar lined up for stunning opener

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was not a happy man when he saw Fabian Schar lining up his “incredible” deadlock-breaking strike against Nottingham Forest.The Switzerland international defender took aim from distance to end the Magpies’ frustration with a 25-yard piledriver which set his side on their way to a 2-0 win over promoted Forest on their return to the Premier League.Howe said: “It was an incredible strike from a player that does the unconventional, really. A centre-back shooting from that range – I probably wouldn’t have reached if that was me playing.“But he’s capable of doing things like that,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy