No health emergency declared after state reports 3 suspected monkeypox cases

Guest view: DE’s legislative session: Partisan rule leaves Delaware taxpayers out
A Better Delaware is a public policy group founded by Delaware Shoprite CEO Chris Kenny. As America enters a recession and inflation reaches a 40-year high, one might think Delaware would take some of its $1 billion budget surplus to ease the burden on taxpayers and small businesses. If you ask a legislator, they might point to the one-time $300 “relief check” they graciously returned to each Delaware taxpayer. But the reality is, every opportunity the General Assembly had to provide meaningful relief that would incentivize growth and create economic opportunity — they met with inaction. That’s in stark contrast to 24 states which, during the same period of time, enacted lasting tax cuts.
Former Vice Chancellor Slights joins tech law giant Wilson Sonsini
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced that former Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III has joined the firm’s litigation department as a partner in the Wilmington, Delaware, office. He will be a member of Wilson Sonsini’s corporate governance practice. Before joining the firm, Slights served as Vice Chancellor...
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
New Castle County announces small business marketing program during PGA tourney
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced “The Small Business Open,” a program to help market small businesses during the BMW Championship to be held at the Wilmington Country Club. The national event is expected to draw thousands to New Castle County and the region over the weekend.
Car fire damages wall at Bear Walgreens
A car fire caused minor damage to the Walgreens pharmacy at Glendale Plaza in Bear. The fire late Friday night damaged an exterior wall in the drive-up area of the busy, 24-hour-a-day pharmacy near Routes 40 and 7. Flames were visible during the blaze that occurred around 10 p.m. The...
Food and drink: Burger Battle nears sellout, Squisito opens in Christiana, Rosenfeld’s closes Wilmington location;
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is nearly sold out. The event returns on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus broke my...
