Texas hospital district CEO steps down for medical reasons
Larry Gray is stepping down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments, the Seminole Sentinel reported Aug. 6. Mr. Gray, who has helmed Seminole Hospital District since July 2019, will continue in an advisory role, according to the report. Maegen...
Amid outbreak, US has slim access to monkeypox treatment
The nation's only drug to treat monkeypox is wrapped up in red tape, The New York Times reported Aug. 6. There's enough supply of tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to treat 1.7 million people, according to NPR, but the FDA has only approved it for smallpox, not monkeypox. On Aug. 3, the CDC altered the drug's profile by marking it as an "investigational drug," meaning physicians can prescribe Tpoxx to people infected with monkeypox, but only after enrolling in the clinical trial and a lengthy paperwork process.
US should assume wider spread of monkeypox, says Dr. Scott Gottlieb: 3 updates
Health experts say the U.S. should cast a wider net with monkeypox testing to contain the outbreak, which has now grown to more than 7,500 cases. Federal health officials have said the CDC has capacity to conduct about 80,000 tests per week. The U.S. is currently conducting about 8,000. "They...
University Hospitals appoints chief physician executive
Cleveland-based University Hospitals appointed Scott Sasser, MD, chief physician executive and president, effective Aug. 1. Dr. Sasser previously worked at Prisma Health in South Carolina, where he was the CEO of Prisma Health Medical Group, according to an Aug. 5 press release. At University Hospitals, he will be a part...
Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B
Pfizer nabbed a $5.4 billion deal to acquire sickle cell drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, according to an Aug. 8 press release. One of the biggest assets in the acquisition is Global Blood Therapeutics' Oxbryta, a sickle cell disease treatment that the FDA approved in November 2019. Last year, the company raked in $195 million in net sales for the pills, according to the press release.
MarinHealth goes live with Epic EHR system
Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center's new EHR system called APeX went live at the health system Aug. 8. The new system, which was implemented in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, allows patients to have digital access to all their health information through Epic Systems' patient portal, according to an Aug. 8 press release.
Viewpoint: Don't punish the candor of those who report medical errors
The U.S. healthcare system should stop reacting harshly to employees who disclose medical errors, according to a physician at Boston-based Mass General Brigham. "We treat those who report [medical errors] more harshly than those who cover them up," which can discourage transparency, Vidya Raju, MD, an internal medicine-pediatrics physician, wrote in a piece published Aug. 7 in Medpage Today.
Tricare to require copayments for troop telehealth appointments
Tricare, the healthcare program for the U.S. military, is bringing back copayments for telehealth care after a two-year hiatus, according to reporting in Task and Purpose Purpose. Tricare has not announced an official date for when copayments will return. However, it updated the Federal Register of the policy change in...
Integrating Clinical and Cultural Data: A New Frontier for Performance Improvement
Healthcare organizations have long used clinical data to help gauge patient safety, analyzing key information such as infection rates, mortality rates, and adverse event data. When organizations look at the drivers behind these and other clinical outcomes, they tend to focus on processes, protocols, and resources. Do we follow infection prevention measures? Do we have processes to confirm the correct surgical site? Do we offer the appropriate training and have the right workforce in place? Although these factors can influence outcomes, a work setting’s culture can also play a significant role—and until recently, this has been largely overlooked.
100K naloxone doses ease national shortage
To combat the opioid epidemic, nonprofit Remedy Alliance bought 100,000 doses of naloxone, a drug that's used to reverse opioid overdoses, and community groups have already ordered 43,000 doses, according to The Washington Post. Because states don't have enough of the opioid overdose antidote, Remedy Alliance negotiates with naloxone manufacturers...
El Camino Health names new chief operating officer
Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health appointed Meenesh Bhimani, MD, as its new chief operating officer, according to a press release sent to Becker's. His role goes into effect Aug. 8. "I am proud to join an organization with a deeply rooted culture of innovation and safety as well as...
CVS Health to bid for $4.7B tech and home health company
Drugstore and insurance company CVS Health is looking to place a bid for home health company Signify Health, which is valued at $4.7 billion, according to Aug. 7 reporting in the Wall Street Journal. The planned bid comes after CVS executives have discussed breaking into the home health market, the...
4 health systems on Seramount's list of top companies for executive women
Four health systems made Seramount's 2022 list of the top 75 companies for executive women. To determine the top companies for executive women, Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm and part of consulting firm EAB, sifted through more than 150 applications from companies with at least two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 U.S. employees. Researchers, based on 2021 data, examined the number of employees who have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and the number of female employees who take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. More information about the methodology is available here.
Native American, Black families most likely to delay medical care due to inflation
Native American and Black families were the most likely to say they've delayed or were unable to receive medical care for serious illness due to rising inflation, according to an Aug. 8 report from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Landmark bill's cost-reduction efforts draw praise from healthcare groups
Groups across the healthcare industry had overall favorable reactions to a sweeping $739 billion bill passed by Senate Democrats on Aug. 7 that touches healthcare, energy and tax reform. The Inflation Reduction Act, which the House is expected to take up Aug. 12, would invest $64 billion to extend the...
Colorado raises stakes for hospitals that don’t comply with price transparency rule
A new Colorado state law prohibits hospitals from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospital is not in compliance with federal price transparency laws, according to an Aug. 6 report from The Gazette. Federal law requires hospitals to post procedure prices on a public website to increase transparency and...
Sanford Health pays $25K for violating telemedicine claims
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, Sanford Clinic and Sanford Medical Center agreed to pay a $25,842 settlement for allegedly submitting claims for telemedicine services that did not meet applicable requirements. The HHS Office of Inspector General alleged that Sanford submitted claims to Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and the Health Resources and...
Eli Lilly to seek growth opportunities outside of Indiana following abortion ban
Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly, one of Indiana's largest employers, said it plans to seek growth opportunities outside of Indiana following the signing of an abortion ban bill, FOX59 reported on Aug. 6. The company has been headquartered in Indiana for 145 years but said in a statement that it is...
VA Oracle Cerner EHR suffers 3-hour outage from corrupted patient database
The Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Cerner EHR system suffered a three-hour outage on Aug. 4 resulting in downtime and delays to VA patient databases, FedScoop reported Aug. 5. VA spokesperson Terrence Hayes said, "VA experienced a system outage of its electronic health record system on August 4, 2022, which...
The big disconnect: How patients really want to engage with their providers
The burgeoning use of mobile applications, wearable devices and online services over the past decade has put consumers in the driver’s seat. Nearly 9 in 10 Americans own a smartphone, and they’re comfortable using it not only to communicate, but also to shop, bank, work and even research their health conditions.
