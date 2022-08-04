Firefighters protect buildings briefly threatened by Martinez brush fire

Read on www.ktvu.com
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
Car crashes into furniture store in San Leandro
A car came careening into a furniture store in San Leandro on Sunday, and it left a large hole behind.
KTVU FOX 2
Police deploy K9 on suspect in American Canyon, dog bites bystander instead
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police in American Canyon deployed a police K9 on a suspect for resisting arrest over the weekend. But instead, the dog bypassed the suspect and bit a bystander, officials say. American Canyon police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 after a...
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
rwcpulse.com
McDonald's on Woodside Road 'a total loss' after being devastated by fire
A second alarm fire in a long-standing McDonald's shut down a portion of Woodside Rd. between Union and Oxford streets in Redwood City for several hours early Sunday morning. Redwood City firefighters were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. on reports of flames and heat coming from inside the restaurant.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore
LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged.
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery
VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
padailypost.com
Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk
Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 5-7
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 5-7,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
news24-680.com
Intruder Call Results In Stabbing In Benicia
Reports of a possible intruder brought Benicia Police and Fire to a home in the 300 Block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers located an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the front lawn of the home. Investigators determined that the stabbing followed an altercation when a woman, who was with the suspect at the time of the stabbing, texted the victim to pick her up. When the victim arrived at the suspect’s location, the victim and the suspect argued, at which time the suspect stabbed him.
Person extricated from car on I-280
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police seek help in locating an at-risk senior woman
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk senior woman, the department announced on Monday. Linda ZeaZeas has Alzheimer's and was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Weld Street, police said. ZeaZeas is a white female,...
