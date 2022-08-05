Read on www.walb.com
Thomasville stages First Friday Sip and Shop event
The city of Thomasville has a series of First Friday Sip and Shop events throughout the year.
Thomasville Humane Society kicks off free adoption month
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -Puppy love was felt everywhere Saturday as the Thomasville Humane Society kicked off its free adoption month with the Clear the Shelter event. This was the first time Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society hosted the Clear the Shelter event. The event is a nationwide initiative that takes away the barrier of an adoption fee.
Albany community gathers for peaceful protest for Nigel Brown
Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, sat down with WALB's Molly Godley as she reflects on Monday marking one year since Nigel was killed in a drive-by shooting. APD Chief Michael Persley reflects on one year...
Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager
OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award
MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
Youth Development Center opening in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches. The center plans to open at the end of August. It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. Dr. Tonja Tift,...
GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
Darton Health Professions Foundation awards $61,000 in scholarships
ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester. “This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Peaceful protest held for 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several events on Monday to mark the solemn one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting. On Monday, a peaceful protest against gun violence began at 9 a.m. It is expected to last until noon in downtown Albany. On Monday...
Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students
The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting
APD Chief Michael Persley reflects on one year since Nigel Brown killing. APD Chief Michael Persley sat down with WALB's Molly Godley to talk and reflect on the one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. Albany community reflects on 1 year...
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
Death investigation underway after body found in Albany
An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
One injured after Albany shooting on Wednesday
One man was left injured following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Albany police responded to Phoebe Main in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim told police that he was shot after leaving Legend Lounge & Bar located in the 700 Block of E Broad Ave.
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Americus. Officials say the scene happened Monday morning, August 8, in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive in Americus. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
