Disney Adds Six New Videos to Help Guests Understand New Disney Genie+ System

By Krysten Swensen
disneydining.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.disneydining.com

Walt Disney
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
#Disney Parks#Travel Themeparks#Disney Resort#Travel Guide#Fastpass#Walt Disney World
disneydining.com

Experts Predict Disney Won’t Sell Annual Passes Again Until the Economy Crashes

If you have been keeping up with your Walt Disney World Resort news, then you know that back in November 2021, Disney halted the sales of nearly all of its Disney World Annual Passes. Of the four passes that were once available — the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Incredi Pass — only one of them (the Disney Incredi Pass) could be purchased by those who lived out of state. At this time, the only pass available for purchase is the Pixie Dust Pass — which is the cheapest and has the highest amount of blackout dates.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up

From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Don’t Let Pool Closures Keep Your Disney Trip From Making a Splash

Despite the emergence of Spooky Season in the parks, it’s still summer, and many families are trying to squeeze in one last trip before school starts. Others are planning ahead for future vacations. If you find yourself in that camp, there are some things you’ll need to consider when choosing your Resort hotel.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Fan Honors Voice of Ursula, Pat Carroll – Hear Her Narrate The Haunted Mansion!

On July 31, the Disney world lost an incredible talent when Pat Carroll — the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid — passed away at the age of 95. Though Carroll had an extremely successful career outside of her work with The Walt Disney Company, she said that voicing the wicked Sea Witch was one of her all-time favorite roles. Carroll loved playing Ursula so much that she returned to voice her in many other projects, including The Little Mermaid series, The Little Mermaid DVD Read-Along, Mickey’s House of Villains, the video game Kingdom Hearts, and more.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Unpopular Opinions: Disney Guest Edition

Walt Disney World fans that have made a pilgrimage to the Parks have likely witnessed some less than desirable Guest behavior. Even when things don’t get as crazy as fights breaking out in line, Guests snagging seats for a free VIP fireworks viewing experience, or skipping lines, you may observe some cringeworthy behavior from other Guests.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Let’s Shop Back-to-School Essentials, With a Disney Twist!

It seems nearly impossible to believe, but back to school is upon us! Before you know it, kids will be laughing in the halls and filling their lockers with schoolbooks, notebooks, and delicious lunches. When it comes to back-to-school shopping, kids have many great ideas about how they want to look and what types of things they want to buy. If your kid is a Disney fan, then you know most of their items are sure to have a Disney theme. Here are some of our favorite Disney essentials to add to your back-to-school shopping list!
SHOPPING
disneydining.com

TikToker Says Disney Sued: Legit Lawsuit or Clever Ruse?

There are two constants in the Disney fandom: #1 is that fans love to create fan art based on their favorite characters and #2 is that Disney loves to sue them for it. In April, TikToker Nine Five Garage learned this the hard way. He modified his Subaru BRZ to look like Lightning McQueen, which garnered the ire of Disney’s lawyers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

