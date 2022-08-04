Disney Adds Six New Videos to Help Guests Understand New Disney Genie+ System

Read on www.disneydining.com
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Wait, Could Walt Disney World Really Be Considering A Name Change?
An odd little rumor is claiming Disney might change the name of its flagship theme park.
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
Experts Predict Disney Won’t Sell Annual Passes Again Until the Economy Crashes
If you have been keeping up with your Walt Disney World Resort news, then you know that back in November 2021, Disney halted the sales of nearly all of its Disney World Annual Passes. Of the four passes that were once available — the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Incredi Pass — only one of them (the Disney Incredi Pass) could be purchased by those who lived out of state. At this time, the only pass available for purchase is the Pixie Dust Pass — which is the cheapest and has the highest amount of blackout dates.
Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Don’t Let Pool Closures Keep Your Disney Trip From Making a Splash
Despite the emergence of Spooky Season in the parks, it’s still summer, and many families are trying to squeeze in one last trip before school starts. Others are planning ahead for future vacations. If you find yourself in that camp, there are some things you’ll need to consider when choosing your Resort hotel.
Fan Honors Voice of Ursula, Pat Carroll – Hear Her Narrate The Haunted Mansion!
On July 31, the Disney world lost an incredible talent when Pat Carroll — the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid — passed away at the age of 95. Though Carroll had an extremely successful career outside of her work with The Walt Disney Company, she said that voicing the wicked Sea Witch was one of her all-time favorite roles. Carroll loved playing Ursula so much that she returned to voice her in many other projects, including The Little Mermaid series, The Little Mermaid DVD Read-Along, Mickey’s House of Villains, the video game Kingdom Hearts, and more.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Unpopular Opinions: Disney Guest Edition
Walt Disney World fans that have made a pilgrimage to the Parks have likely witnessed some less than desirable Guest behavior. Even when things don’t get as crazy as fights breaking out in line, Guests snagging seats for a free VIP fireworks viewing experience, or skipping lines, you may observe some cringeworthy behavior from other Guests.
Let’s Shop Back-to-School Essentials, With a Disney Twist!
It seems nearly impossible to believe, but back to school is upon us! Before you know it, kids will be laughing in the halls and filling their lockers with schoolbooks, notebooks, and delicious lunches. When it comes to back-to-school shopping, kids have many great ideas about how they want to look and what types of things they want to buy. If your kid is a Disney fan, then you know most of their items are sure to have a Disney theme. Here are some of our favorite Disney essentials to add to your back-to-school shopping list!
TikToker Says Disney Sued: Legit Lawsuit or Clever Ruse?
There are two constants in the Disney fandom: #1 is that fans love to create fan art based on their favorite characters and #2 is that Disney loves to sue them for it. In April, TikToker Nine Five Garage learned this the hard way. He modified his Subaru BRZ to look like Lightning McQueen, which garnered the ire of Disney’s lawyers.
