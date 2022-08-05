ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio City Council approves resolution supporting the right to abortion access

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tpr.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Via 313 staffers file to unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — Employees at Austin pizzeria Via 313 have filed to unionize, according to records posted with the National Labor Relations Board. Eater Austin reported that the union efforts were filed on behalf of 75% of the chain's employees. Via 313 currently has multiple locations in the Austin area, as well as locations in San Antonio and Salt Lake City.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

US Army conducting military training downtown, east side Monday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training is set to last from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
foxsanantonio.com

BACK TO SCHOOL: Upcoming start dates for San Antonio area schools

SAN ANTONIO - It's officially the first day of school for some area districts. South San Antonio Independent School District and Edgewood ISD return to class on Monday. North East ISD starts school on Wednesday and San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively. Here...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio City Council#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KSAT 12

VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy