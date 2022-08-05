San Antonio City Council approves resolution supporting the right to abortion access

Read on www.tpr.org
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
AUSTIN, Texas — Employees at Austin pizzeria Via 313 have filed to unionize, according to records posted with the National Labor Relations Board. Eater Austin reported that the union efforts were filed on behalf of 75% of the chain's employees. Via 313 currently has multiple locations in the Austin area, as well as locations in San Antonio and Salt Lake City.
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, in partnership with LiftFund, has dedicated $17 million in funding to support for-profit small businesses with grants up to $35,000. An additional $10,00 in funding is available to those who qualify. San Antonio’s Small Business COVID Impact Grants Program provides support...
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training is set to last from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
San Antonio will host a U.S. Army training Monday night. The downtown and central-area training will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. It will include air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to simulate environments troops may encounter when deployed. Residents around the area may hear...
SAN ANTONIO - It's officially the first day of school for some area districts. South San Antonio Independent School District and Edgewood ISD return to class on Monday. North East ISD starts school on Wednesday and San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively. Here...
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
San Antonio (Bexar County) – University Health is one year out from the opening of its new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The facility is expected to be a place to count on for the highest level of pediatric and OB/GYN care from many of the nation’s top experts.
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
