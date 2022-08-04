Tennessee’s election results: Andy Ogles comes out on top in District 5, voters talk abortion at the polls, Bill Lee will face Democrat Jason Martin for governor

Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
wpln.org
Robertson Co. built a free clinic for all government employees, but here’s why it’s mostly for bus drivers
Another Middle Tennessee school district has opened a free clinic for all employees. Government workers in Robertson County can now use a walk-in clinic, built in cooperation with the city of Springfield, at no charge. But the clinic at 900 South Brown St. started mostly as a recruiting effort. “What...
wpln.org
This Tennessee community college made Friday classes virtual to address inflation and retain students
For cash-strapped college students, inflation is making school harder to pay for. But Southwest Tennessee Community College has been responding to student needs in the hopes of keeping them enrolled. The school is unique. It’s the only majority Black public community college in the state. A large portion of students...
wpln.org
Texas developer promises displaced Nashville residents they can return, but right now it’s up in the air
There are only six families still living in the Riverchase apartments in East Nashville. Once they’re gone, Texas-based developer CREA plans to knock down the complex to create a mixed-use development. The land is in walking distance to the incoming Oracle tech campus. The property will have housing for...
wpln.org
5 things to know before (and after) you sign a lease in Nashville’s hot housing market
Nashville’s hot housing market can make renters hasty to put down a deposit and sign their lease before the unit they want gets taken off the market. But that can lead to legal trouble down the line. WPLN sat down with Legal Aid Society’s housing attorneys to talk about...
wpln.org
Riverchase resident moves into new home, but feels the displaced community was treated ‘like we were kids’
Virginia Holland lived at the East Nashville Riverchase apartments for four years. Her apartment had ceiling leaks and was infested with mice. So she’s been trying to leave since she got there. Texas-based developer CREA bought the complex in December 2021 with plans to demolish it and build a...
