The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded an additional approximately $2.1 million to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc OPNT to support OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose. The increase in funding is primarily directed toward preparing and filing a marketing application for OPNT003 to the FDA. OPNT003 is a...

