Community comes together to redesign playground at West Penn Park

By Kym Gable
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several organizations are teaming up to make sure kids in every community have a safe and fun play space.

A design day was held to draw up some inspiration for an updated playground at West Penn Park in Polish Hill.

The recreational area is 30 years old and in need of a makeover.  So, the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the national non-profit organization KABOOM! went to kids themselves for some inspiration. The children used crayons and markers to draw their dream playgrounds.

"It's important for kids to see the adults in their communities care about them," said KABOOM!'s Melanie Barnes. "That they're creating the safe space for them to learn and to grow."

Isla Bower, 12, said, "It's great to always contribute what you can to your community, especially when you have a strong idea or vision and stick to it and put it out there in the world."

More than 100 volunteers will help to construct the playground in October.

CBS Pittsburgh

