ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CPAC convention kicks off in Dallas ahead of Trump keynote speech Saturday night

ktbb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Government
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy