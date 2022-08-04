ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on MN school boards

By Elizabeth Shockman
mprnews.org
 4 days ago
SHAWN MICHAEL Duncan
3d ago

public schools means belongs to the public. parents need to spend more time parenting then partying. show up to parent teacher conferences. talk to your children ask what they learn school today

missline
3d ago

Parents deserve rights! Schools are not supposed to be democratic political machines!!

Stephanie Stevie Mickle
3d ago

Or enroll your children in a Christian School if that’s your reasoning. Wait! You don’t want to pay tuition. Your tax dollars pay for public school which means they educate all and accept all regardless of religion.

