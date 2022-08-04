New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on MN school boards

Read on www.mprnews.org
SHAWN MICHAEL Duncan
3d ago
public schools means belongs to the public. parents need to spend more time parenting then partying. show up to parent teacher conferences. talk to your children ask what they learn school today
10
missline
3d ago
Parents deserve rights! Schools are not supposed to be democratic political machines!!
16
Stephanie Stevie Mickle
3d ago
Or enroll your children in a Christian School if that’s your reasoning. Wait! You don’t want to pay tuition. Your tax dollars pay for public school which means they educate all and accept all regardless of religion.
3
