Yakima Herald Republic
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Aug. 7—An underage party Saturday night in Pasco ended with shots fired that left one person dead and two others wounded, according to police. About 11:15 p.m. an officer with the Pasco Police Department heard several gunshots. Shortly afterward 911 calls were made reporting gunfire on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive.
Prosecutor issues ruling on Pasco police shooting of man who was stabbing officers
Aug. 5—A Pasco police officer's two shots that killed a man in 2019 saved his life and the lives of his two fellow officers, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant. Sant ruled Pasco police officers did not break the law when their attempt to arrest Alejandro Bentancourt-Mendoza, 18,...
