Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mother, 31, is left feeling 'physically sick' after Department of Work and Pensions sent her letter saying her 15-month-old baby had died
A mother has told of her 'absolute disgust' after the Department of Work and Pensions offered condolences for her disabled daughter's death - who was sleeping upstairs. Donna Johnson, 31, wrote to the DWP in April this year about getting a disability allowance for her 15-month-old Rosabella. But she was...
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
Comments / 0