Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

Read on www.ktre.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
dallasexpress.com
Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption
A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
Complex
Texas Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend by Setting Him on Fire at Gas Station
A Texas woman is facing an upgraded charge of murder after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station, causing injuries that ultimately proved fatal. As regional outlet the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last week, the suspect—24-year-old Breana Johnson of Arlington—had at first been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. However, the charge has since been “upgraded” due to the victim—identified as Ricky Doyle—having later died of his injuries. Doyle, also of Arlington, was 25 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Pro-Golfer Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication
A professional golfer from Dallas was detained on Tuesday for alleged public intoxication before being accused of assaulting two police officers. Travis Wadkins was allegedly intoxicated and harassing staff members, Fox 4 reported on August 2, at Terrelli’s restaurant on Greenville Avenue. After his arrest, he allegedly spit on...
KTRE
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle
Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing
A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
dallasexpress.com
Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder
Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
keranews.org
Collin County sheriff doesn't want raises based on performance evaluations
Collin County could change how it pays sheriff's office employees, depending on how budget talks go. Right now, most Collin County employees get raises based on a pay-for-performance system. But Sheriff Jim Skinner said that system doesn’t work for his office, so he and the commissioner’s court are talking about what would work best as the county plans out its budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
High-speed police chase in Dallas County ends in arrest
A suspect is in custody after leading police on a wild chase in Mesquite and northeast Dallas. Officers tried to pull over a stolen car on I-30 in Mesquite, but the driver refused to stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
Three killed, including toddler, in wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 175
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Three people, including a toddler, were tragically killed after authorities say a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle head on early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 175. Just after 1 a.m., the Seagoville Police Department and fire department were dispatched to the wrong-way crash on eastbound U.S....
Baby dies in Rowlett home, one man now facing multiple felony counts
A man is locked up in connection with a baby’s death in Rowlett over the weekend. It all began when a woman called 911 for help, saying her husband was acting strangely and she was very afraid for her baby who was in his care.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Brierfield Circle
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Dallas police responded to a fight in the 6800 block of Brierfield Circle. When officers arrived, they observed Arianna Guice, 18, assaulting Dalonna Morris, 46, in the front yard of a nearby residence. Officers immediately restrained Guice and took her into custody. DFR transported Morris to an area hospital where she died.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died in Arlington on Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle on I-20.Arlington police said on August 7, they received a traffic assistance call from the 6300 block of W. I-20 Freeway at about 8:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that an auto-pedestrian accident had taken place.Officers determined that the woman was trying to cross I-20 on foot when she was hit by a vehicle. Multiple other vehicles also struck her remains after the initial accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.Police diverted all westbound I-20 traffic onto southbound US 287 for about three hours in order to conduct their investigation.As far as the driver goes, police said the person who hit the victim did not stop and render aid or report the crash. Therefore, the incident is being treated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at (817)-575-8603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817)-469-TIPS. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White Settlement Teen Dead After Trailer Crashes Into Home
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said. The driver was arrested...
Texas woman ticketed for driving in HOV lane gives birth to ‘second passenger’
PLANO, Texas — A Texas woman who was ticketed in late June for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas despite arguing that her unborn baby should count as a second person has given birth. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, posted the news of her daughter’s birth Saturday...
Comments / 0