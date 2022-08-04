ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud

By Lauren Rangel
KTRE
 4 days ago
A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
RICHARDSON, TX
