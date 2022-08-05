New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July

Read on cbs4local.com
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
Opinion: This Is How New Mexico Is Planning to Bring Workers Back
New Mexico is in dire need of more workers—our state's unemployment rate is extremely high compared to the national average. "The number of non-working adults has been a longtime concern for the state, with the labor force participation rate standing at roughly 57%, according to recent data. That compares to the national rate of 62%." —Matthew Narvaiz & Colleen Heild.
Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate
Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
New Mexico slips to 50th in child well-being
New Mexico’s ranking in overall child well-being slipped from 49th to 50th, according to the Kids Count Data Book for 2022. “The COVID pandemic caused major challenges for families that blunted the progress New Mexico had been making to improve child well-being,” said Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, which manages the state’s Kids Count program.
RRPD Arrest Records: July 7-21
Anjelika Parsons, 28, Albuquerque, was arrested for aggravated DUI and having no insurance near Unser Blvd and Southern Blvd. Calvin Sheeley, 18, Rio Rancho, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing an officer, and speeding near NM 528 and Sabana Grande. Daniel Rogers, 37, Rio Rancho, was cited with battery, assault,...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Best colleges in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque that require a graduate degree
(STACKER) – Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list […]
New Mexico Rebate Money Is Still On Its Way
New Mexico plans to issue refundable income tax rebates to all taxpayers. The payments got broken into two parts. One check in June and the other in August. (source) The payments are $250 for individual filers. And joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will receive $500. But some residents still await the first check. The state expects to send monies to 800,000 recipients. But as of August 1, about 30,000 June payments await mailing. Stephanie Schardin Clarke is the state's Taxation and Revenue secretary. Stephanie explained the delay. (source)
SAT: Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months, New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, + More
Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
El Paso's only resettlement agency closes its doors, continuing to help from Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene. Officials say they do […]
Fourth Muslim Guy Killed In ‘targeted Killings’ In New Mexico
There is “reason to think” that the death of a fourth Muslim man who was killed overnight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is connected to the deaths of three other Muslim males who have recently been killed. Chief of the Albuquerque Police Department Harold Medina remarked during a news...
Scattered storms around New Mexico to start the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state this morning. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers through the mid-morning, before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will push southwest […]
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless Community
It is all too easy to judge the homeless population, especially when you are gainfully employed, but many of us could easily find ourselves in their shoes if we were going through a tough divorce where our ex-partner took advantage of the finances, if we were laid off and struggling to find another job, or if we were trying to overcome a serious addiction.
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
