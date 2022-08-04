Read on www.cincyjungle.com
Cincinnati Bengals announce new stadium name
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially renamed Paul Brown Stadium, replacing the name of the franchise’s founder with Paycor Stadium. While
Is this the make-or-break year for Thaddeus Moss?
While most think that being the offspring of a legend is an easy and privileged path in life, it also comes with different hardships. Living up to the last name and expectations attached to it is one, as are more stringent critics over some others. Such is the case of...
Bengals News (8/8): Reunion at training camp
"I would say I am. Mentally, though, I know what's to come. I have the end in mind more now," said Awuzie, the best thing the Bengals got out of Dallas since Andy Dalton. "Last year I was just trying to master the process on a different team. Now I'm kind of used to this team. I'm used to the guys. I know how everything works."
Logan Wilson is poised to have a breakout season in Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bengals defense was a huge part of the team’s success in 2021 and the emergence of linebacker Logan Wilson a big reason for their success. So, what kind of encore should we expect from Wilson in 2022?. Logan Wilson. Height: 6’ 2”. Weight: 241. Age: 26.
Mike Thomas looks to keep shining on special teams
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be littered with superstar talent this upcoming season. From superstar names to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase offensive and then Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson defensively, the beloved Queen City team will have all eyes watching to see if they can prove their run to the Super Bowl was no fluke.
Sunday Bengals training camp recap
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Sunday, preparing for their first preseason tilt against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 12th. Catch up on all the Sunday news with our recap. Kareem Cleared. The Bengals announced, before practice that third-year defensive lineman Khalid Kareem was cleared to...
Zac Taylor gives update on Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in practice today, but franchise quarterback Joe Burrow remains sidelined. Following an appendectomy the day before training camp practices started, Burrow still doesn’t appear ready to go. On Monday, we saw a small bit of progress as Burrow was off of the cart for...
Bengals unveil first depth chart of 2022 season
Game week has arrived for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will make their 2022 preseason debut this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals. With it comes the first ‘unofficial’ depth chart of the new year, which is very likely what the actual depth chart will look like heading into the regular season.
Akeem Davis-Gaither is a “new age” defender with emerging ball skills
Akeem Davis-Gaither is making big plays in training camp after missing 13 games (including the playoffs) last season with a foot injury. The 24-year-old linebacker is a “new age” defender but also the son of a coach, which means he knows how to play within his limits, said analyst John Sheeran. “He has a great natural feel for what he can do in space and reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Sheeran said on the #1 Bengals podcast.
Bengals announce 2022 uniform schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 uniform schedule has dropped as the regular season is less than five weeks away. After wearing their white jerseys for all three preseason games, the Bengals will play in their black jerseys for the first three weeks of the regular season. In Week 4, they...
