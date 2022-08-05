Read on www.mainstreetmaury.com
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue gears up for another Citizens Academy
The eight-week program will cover a variety of topics, including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, and more.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
mainstreetmaury.com
Post 19 falls in consecutive region tourney contests
The trip to North Carolina was a short one for the Post 19 Seniors. Back-to-back losses to Evans, Ga., and Rock Hill, S.C., concluded the Columbia team’s appearance in the American Legion Southeast Regional tournament in Asheboro, N.C. – as well as its season, closing a 14-10 campaign.
KULR8
Missoula PaddleHeads explode for 15 runs, capsize Great Falls Voyagers
MISSOULA — Neither rain nor a last-minute pitching change could prevent the Missoula PaddleHeads from pounding the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Centene Stadium. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team used four home runs and a solid performance by pitcher Connor Schultz in a 15-2 win. The game was delayed an hour because of rain and Schultz started on short notice after Austen Seidel suffered a pregame injury.
mainstreetmaury.com
U.S. News & World Report names Maury Regional among high performing hospitals
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) as a high performing hospital in the areas of colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment, kidney failure treatment, stroke treatment, hip fracture treatment and knee replacement for 2022–23. The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia State crew excels with student-led films
The Columbia State Community College Film Crew Technology program’s short film, “Annie’s Voice,” finished the film festival circuit just in time for their latest film, “The Neighborhood Milkman,” to wrap production. “For all productions film crew produces, it’s important to have the students do...
montanarightnow.com
3 days, 60 hot dogs, 1 winner: PaddleHeads 'Survivor' a success
What started as an offbeat promotional idea grew into a full-fledged reality competition series in the PaddleHeads’ own backyard, complete with energetic fan involvement through this week’s series against the Great Falls Voyagers. The idea for the PaddleHeads' first-ever Survivor Series came from the team’s "Director of WOW"...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
