WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central. Laramie County through 845 PM MDT... At 756 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cheyenne, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NATRONA COUNTY IS. The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. —————
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake!
Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard
The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
