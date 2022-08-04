Read on www.valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
NDSU Football Practices on New Turf
FARGO, N.D — It’s Friday and the bison received a gift for day two of fall camp practicing on their brand new turf. Both sides of the ball are still very early into the install and for the first week Entz has a certain approach. “Our philosophy early...
kvrr.com
NDSU Football is Cam Miller’s Team
FARGO, N.D — The air in Fargo just smelled different this morning as North Dakota State began day one of fall camp at Decotah Field. Not only is it the first time coming together on the field since raising the national championship trophy, its the first without controversy.. At...
newsdakota.com
Three Classes Proposed for High School Basketball
There could be changes coming to the high school basketball league. The preliminary three-class basketball proposal has been drafted by a focus group representing member schools and regions in North Dakota. The draft proposal would move several smaller schools from the current Class A, and form a new Class A...
DL-Online
Golf: Stensgard sinks second hole-in-one of the year
Detroit Lakes' Tyler Stensgard poses after sinking a hole-in-one on the third hole at Lakeview Golf Course. Stensgard's 52-degree wedge shot was witnessed by Tatum Gatheridge, Becca Hunter and Margery Smith on Aug. 3, 2022 from 127-yards out. Stensgard aced his first of the year on May 16 in the...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Park District renovates Rendezvous disc golf course
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District recently finished renovations on the Rendezvous disc golf course. The updated course is now about 8,000 feet long. The holes range from approximately 214 feet to 1,522 feet with a hole average of roughly 433 feet. The district...
valleynewslive.com
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
valleynewslive.com
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
lakesarearadio.net
First-ever We Fest Dance Competition Begins Thursday Night at 5:30
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – New to We Fest this year is the first-ever Dance Competition, where participants can win VIP tickets to We Fest 2023. Couples and individual dancers will be brought up on stage to dance to a 90-second music clip for three guest judges. Daily preliminary...
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
DL-Online
Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening
DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
valleynewslive.com
Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
valleynewslive.com
WE Fest shut down temporarily for severe weather
DETROIT LAKES, MN (Valley News Live) - WE Fest is currently shut down for severe weather. We will continue to update. On Friday, the temperatures soared in the Red River Valley. Despite the hot weather, the staff at WE Fest are prepared for any kind of circumstances. “One advantage we...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
