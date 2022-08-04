'Purple cow' theory part of lesson plan on innovation

Read on www.bakersfield.com
Local community center gets state funding for improvements
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced $1-million in funding from the California State Budget for improvements at the Friendship House Community Center on Aug. 5, according to the Community Action Partnership of Kern. CAPK said, the improvements will expand the facility’s ability to offer sports and enrichment activities to children and community groups […]
Bakersfield Californian
Construction continues as Del Oro preps for Aug. 17 opening
Ask Principal Gail Bentley, and she will tell you — proudly — that Del Oro High School was designed to be unlike any other high school in Kern County. And when it opens to students Aug. 17, she said, it will signal a new era in education for the Kern High School District.
Thousands attend 2022 Ready-Set Back-2-School event in Bakersfield
School supplies, backpacks, and food are among those back-to-school necessities. And all of that was available to children at the Kern County Museum just ahead of the school year.
Kern County businesses work to help feed farm workers
In Kern County, there are hundreds of farm workers that are being fed right here in the fields and it all started with a local family-owned business in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs
Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Del Oro High School to open in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is opening Del Oro High School, the district’s 19th school, in a few weeks, according to the district. The district said, Del Oro was built on 58 acres and is to include a new state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three-court gym and a 25-hundred seat […]
Unemployment numbers rise in Kern County
California reported that the unemployment rate in Kern County was 6.8 percent in June up from a revised 6.1 percent in May.
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church to host backpack giveaway
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway on Friday, Aug. 12th. There will also be live music, face painting, free haircuts, and more.
Bakersfield properties attract investors
Bakersfield: a city with a hometown feel. It's not just people moving out of big, more expensive coastal cities buying into that lifestyle: It's also attracting investors.
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
Pyrenees French Bakery is struggling to stay alive after 135 years in business
Since 1887, this California bakery has been serving up the state's most coveted French roll, but modern pressures are collapsing the business.
Go Backpacking
Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California
Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
Bakersfield Californian
Carbon management projects in Kern net $500 million investment
A Canadian-based asset management firm has agreed to contribute a half-billion dollars, with the possibility of twice that much still to come, in support of a local oil producer's plans to develop carbon management projects in Kern County. California Resources Corp.'s joint venture with a fund run by Brookfield Asset...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City adjusts special parcel tax
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council set the annual rate for the special parcel tax that supports the Police and Fire departments at $146 per parcel for the coming year, the rate recommended by staff based on a formula set forth in the Measure C ballot measure which established the tax.
yieldpro.com
The Mogharebi Group brokers sale of 168-unit multifamily community in Bakersfield, California
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Tyner Ranch Apartments, a 168-unit multifamily community in the Central Valley city of Bakersfield, Calif. for nearly $31 million. Mark Bonas, Senior Vice President for TMG represented the seller, Hardt Investments, of the fully occupied community that traded to a Modesto-based private investment group.
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: The old man who works in a shoe pulls off a small miracle
Veteran campers, as well as those who have never camped in their lives, know this instinctively: It’s not wise to prop your hiking boots at the edge of a campfire for more than a few seconds, whether your feet are in the boots or not. Obvious? Sure, to most...
GV Wire
Desert Groundwater Agency to Pay $8,500 an Acre-Foot for Valley Water Rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6.4 million from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. Lois Henry. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan...
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Public Health: 1,079 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Friday
Kern County Public Health reported 1,079 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Friday. That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 272,015 with 2,499 total deaths.
