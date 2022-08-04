MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO