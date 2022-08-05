Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand

Read on www.charkoosta.com
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Community involvement in the Elmo fire
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
Missoula hot dog stand gives away free food to people in need
For Eric and Terri Wood serving their street family is about more than just topping hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
Super scooper planes aiding fight against Elmo Fire
One key to fighting the Elmo Fire super scoopers that dump close to half a million gallons of water each day.
montanaoutdoor.com
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing
18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
Friends mourn the loss of Flathead climbers killed in Glacier NP
Both 67-years old, Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were considered expert climbers in the area, summitting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades.
Safety Improvements Planned for US 93 Between Lolo and Florence
Anyone who drives on U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence knows how unpredictable and dangerous the trip can be with drivers entering and leaving the highway and the high speeds that have led to many accidents and fatalities. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the research firm of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
mtpr.org
Montana food pantries grapple with demand increases and a bumpy economy
Colorful cans and boxes of food lined the shelves of the Arlee Community Development Corporation food pantry on a recent summer morning. Pantry workers, including program manager Donna Mollica, had stocked the day before, in preparation for a new week of distribution. Though the shelves were full that morning, these...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by SUV near Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was killed while walking along a highway south of Minot shortly after 10 Sunday night. The State Patrol says the 36-year-old Missoula, Montana man was walking in the middle of the left lane on U.S. Highway 83 when he was struck by an SUV headed in the same direction and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him.
montanarightnow.com
Lanes blocked on 2800 block of N. Reserve due to accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - Lanes are blocked on the 2800 block of N. Reserve Street due to an accident, according to police. The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter they are at the scene of the accident. Drivers should expect delays. Current Contests. NW MONTANA FAIR & RODEO TICKET GIVEAWAY!
Stage I fire restrictions implemented on Flathead Reservation
The CSKT Division of Fire has announced Stage I fire restrictions on the FLathead Indian Reservation will begin on Friday morning.
UPDATE: Crash on Missoula's North Reserve Street cleared
The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street has been cleared.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Elmo Fire grows to 20,616 acres, 6% contained
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 18,427 acres to 20,616 acres and is now 6% contained.
Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
2 small wildfires burning near Missoula
A pair of small wildfires were spotted on Friday morning burning 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula
Growth of Elmo Fire slows
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 20,616 acres to 21,182 and is now 15% contained.
