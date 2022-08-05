Amari Jones Fights Tomorrow, Friday, August 5th in Sacramento, CA

Read on itrboxing.com
multihousingnews.com
Avanath Buys Sacramento-Area Portfolio for $182M
The portfolio includes four affordable and two senior housing communities built between 2008 and 2017. Avanath Capital Management has purchased a six-community affordable and senior housing portfolio totaling 1,032 units within the Sacramento, Calif., metro, in an off-market recapitalization, for a total of $181.6 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, Avanath Realty will also manage the properties. The company plans to upgrade each asset with sustainable and social service measures.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
2 People Dead 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
capradio.org
North Sacramento residents push back on affordable housing, say city ‘dumping’ homelessness solutions in neighborhood
When Mikala and James Griffin set out to buy a house during the pandemic, they fell in love with the quiet streets and charming older homes of Woodlake, an upscale neighborhood in North Sacramento. “It’s small and it’s safe,” Mikala Griffin, an emergency room physician, said while strolling down the...
KCRA.com
Ice Cube to headline Golden 1 Center's V101 Throwback Holiday Jam. Here's who else is playing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are months away but we already know who is headlining this year's V101's Throwback Holiday Jam. California rapper Ice Cube is among several other hip-hop artists coming to Sacramento this winter. The annual concert is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Golden 1...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment. "One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host...
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
parentherald.com
Outrage in Sacramento as Family Claims Black Boy Attacked by Police at California State Fair
Black Lives Matter Sacramento and a family alleged that cops "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair. Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Greater Sacramento NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), Elijah Hunter's family, and their attorney gathered at a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosted the state fair.
Stereogum
Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29
Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California. Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:
KCRA.com
Community gathers for 'Stop the Violence' soul food cookout in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Stop the Violence," that's the message organizers hope to spread as they bring the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento together for a soul food cookout. People gathered on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. "An event like this here helps because it creates unity," said Samuel Kinsey,...
The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
Sacramento Observer
Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation
The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
Get free back-to-school supplies at these Sacramento-area events
(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents. According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. […]
Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time. Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came...
