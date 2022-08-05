Amari Jones Fights Tomorrow, Friday, August 5th in Sacramento, CA

The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO