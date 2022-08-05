ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Amari Jones Fights Tomorrow, Friday, August 5th in Sacramento, CA

By Lukie Ketelle
itrboxing.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on itrboxing.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Avanath Buys Sacramento-Area Portfolio for $182M

The portfolio includes four affordable and two senior housing communities built between 2008 and 2017. Avanath Capital Management has purchased a six-community affordable and senior housing portfolio totaling 1,032 units within the Sacramento, Calif., metro, in an off-market recapitalization, for a total of $181.6 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, Avanath Realty will also manage the properties. The company plans to upgrade each asset with sustainable and social service measures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Linares
Person
George Kambosos Jnr
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Devin Haney
FOX40

Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday.  The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent.   […]
LINCOLN, CA
parentherald.com

Outrage in Sacramento as Family Claims Black Boy Attacked by Police at California State Fair

Black Lives Matter Sacramento and a family alleged that cops "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair. Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Greater Sacramento NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), Elijah Hunter's family, and their attorney gathered at a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosted the state fair.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Stereogum

Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29

Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California. Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#Usa Boxing#Amateur Boxing#Combat#Itrboxing#Devin Haney Promotions#Kasir
KCRA.com

Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation

The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Get free back-to-school supplies at these Sacramento-area events

(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents.  According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy