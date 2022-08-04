Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

Read on kcby.com
K. Man
2d ago
Stories a Bit Confusing, light on facts. Thank you lady for getting involved and saving the Baby.
Reply
8
Pamela Karrin Radcliffe
2d ago
Was he actually in danger? Where was he missing from? Did the parents not have custody?
Reply(2)
4
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
kptv.com
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Body of Mt. Hood climber recovered in dangerous mission
The body of a climber who died on Mount Hood in March was recovered Saturday once rescuers saw there was adequate melt in the area to complete the mission.
KGW
Police surveillance captures shootout in Portland's Old Town
The shooting happened early Friday morning, involving at least three people. Officers arrested two men but are still looking for the other people involved.
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
PPB: Early morning shooting in East Columbia Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PPB says they're investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.
kptv.com
Lawsuit alleges private security guard at fault for deadly Old Town shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against a man lawyers say is responsible for a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Old Town last Friday. The suit claims a private security guard pulled the trigger. Police identified 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott...
Chinese American community raises concerns over recent Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting on Friday, July 29 has some members of the Chinese American community in Portland sharing concerns about the police response that preceded it — but so far, there are not a lot of verified details about exactly what happened that night. A meeting...
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
kptv.com
Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
kptv.com
Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
kptv.com
Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam. The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles...
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland believed to be in danger
A Portland teen who was reported missing on Monday is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
WWEEK
Suspect Confessed to Killing Sean Kealiher After Security Video Showed Him at Crash Scene
Video footage from the Bossanova Ballroom and other security cameras on the Central Eastside provided crucial evidence that led police to charge a Portland man named Christopher Knipe in the 2019 hit-and-run killing of anti-fascist organizer Sean Kealiher, court documents show. When police confronted Knipe, 47, with that evidence at...
Fire engulfs Roseway Theater in NE Portland
A three-alarm fire at the historic Roseway Theater on Sandy Boulevard sent smoke billowing across Northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said the floor inside the 7,000-square-foot movie theater partially collapsed, preventing firefighters from battling the blaze from the inside. Instead, they worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent its spread to neighboring businesses on the 7200 block of Sandy Boulevard, from the outside.
